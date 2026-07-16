Lemonade Aktie
WKN DE: A2P7Z1 / ISIN: US52567D1072
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16.07.2026 23:02:00
Lemonade Is Keeping More of Its Own Insurance Risk. Is That a Sign of Confidence or a Red Flag?
Long before artificial intelligence (AI) went mainstream with tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) harnessed AI to rethink insurance. From simplifying the process of purchasing coverage to streamlining claims processing, Lemonade made waves across the insurance industry when it went public in 2020.It's been a bumpy ride for Lemonade investors, who saw the stock surge to $188 per share following its public debut, only to fall to around $10 per share in late 2023. Lately, the company has found its footing, seeing progress in its underwriting models, and has decided to trust them and transfer less risk to its reinsurer.With Lemonade reducing its reinsurance coverage, investors may be wondering whether this signals confidence in its improving models or a warning that extra risk may not be worth the squeeze. Let's dive into the numbers to find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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