09.03.2023 12:00:00
Lemonade May Look Cheap, but I'm Not Buying
Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) has emerged in recent years as one of the most popular and interesting fintech stocks in the insurance industry. This digital disruptor uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to issue policies and handle most claims in a matter of minutes, and everything is done through an app or online.Its business model is also different from that of traditional insurers. If anything is left after the claims and expenses are paid, the money goes to the charity of the customer's choice. Typical insurers profit from these unclaimed premiums. Continue reading
