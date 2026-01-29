Lemonade Aktie
WKN DE: A2P7Z1 / ISIN: US52567D1072
|
29.01.2026 15:30:00
Lemonade Soared by 94% in 2025, but Here's Another Financial Stock to Buy in 2026
The price of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) skyrocketed in 2025 by some 94% -- and I don't mean the refreshing drink. In this case, I'm referring to the insurance stock that uses AI chatbots and algorithms to process insurance claims.But it may be hard for this innovative fintech to duplicate that level of share price growth in 2026, mainly because the company is still unprofitable, its stock's valuation soared, and it's in an extremely competitive landscape.After hitting a high of $145 in 2021, Lemonade's stock price plummeted all the way down to under $10 per share in 2023 and was around $31 per share near the start of 2025. Investors were scooping up shares at a discount last year, particularly as revenue and other metrics improved. But now, at a higher valuation and still chasing profitability, investors are less bullish. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
