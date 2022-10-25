|
25.10.2022 16:15:00
Lemonade Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) has taken investors on a wild ride since its public debut in July 2020. The online insurer went public at $29 per share, hit an all-time high of $183.26 last January, but eventually tumbled back to about $22. It initially dazzled the bulls with the disruptive potential of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform, which streamlined the insurance purchasing process with a chatbot-powered app, and the fact that its revenue more than tripled to $63.8 million in 2019.However, Lemonade's slowing growth, persistent losses, and frothy valuation all subsequently made it an unappealing investment as rising interest rates drove investors toward more conservative investments. The bears have clearly been winning that battle over the past year, but could the bulls sweeten up Lemonade's stock again?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
