|
01.09.2022 15:11:00
Lemonade Stock: Is the Juice Finally Worth the Squeeze?
Digital insurance company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) has been one of the market's most volatile stocks, trading as high as $183 early last year before plunging to just $16 per share during this bear market, a breathtaking 91% decline from its peak. The stock remains near its lows at $22 per share.The company uses artificial intelligence to streamline its operations and is growing faster than most of its competitors. However, the business is losing money, which doesn't fly in this market.Lemonade remains one of the more speculative stocks out there, but here is why it might be more attractive than ever.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!