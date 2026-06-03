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WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
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03.06.2026 10:05:00
Lemonade Stock Is Down 40%. Here's What It Would Take to Rise Higher.
Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) has been an outstanding stock to own over the past three years, with a 229% gain, inclusive of its recent 40% drop from its 2025 high.It's just over a decade old, and it already has over 3 million customers. Growth has been strong from the get-go, and it's been accelerating over the past few years. But clearly, the market is looking for something else right now. Here's what it would take for Lemonade stock to move higher.Lemonade's in-force premium growth has been accelerating for the past eight quarters, reaching 32% in the 2026 first quarter. Customer count was up 23% year over year, while premium per customer increased 7% to $424.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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