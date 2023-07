Lemonade Stock Rocketed Up 77% in 75 Days: Here's How It Can Become Unstoppable

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The insurance business is hard, and very competitive. Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is trying to disrupt the incumbents and is growing at a very fast rate. But there's one thing it's struggled with that could undermine all of its success. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down what has to happen for Lemonade to become unstoppable. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of July 7, 2023. The video was published on July 16, 2023.Continue reading