07.11.2023 13:42:00

Lemonade Will Achieve Positive Cash Flow "Considerably Sooner" Than Expected. Is Now the Time to Buy?

Breaking into the insurance industry isn't an easy feat. Established competitors have a trove of data and wide customer bases.Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is one company looking to make waves in the industry, with its plans to streamline the entire process by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). It has achieved solid growth, adding customers while expanding its offerings. However, losses have racked up as it acquires customers and dials in its pricing models.Its recent quarterly earnings announcement did give investors hope that it could be at an inflection point "considerably sooner" than expected.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

