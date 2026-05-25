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25.05.2026 17:59:19
Lemonade's AI Insurance Bet Is Quietly Paying Off. Here's What That Means for the Stock.
Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the online insurance company that relies on AI chatbots to onboard customers and process claims, took its investors on a wild ride after its 2020 IPO. It went public at $29, hit a record high of $183.26 in Jan. 2021, but now trades at about $56.Lemonade is still a divisive stock. The bulls believe it will disrupt traditional insurance companies by simplifying the insurance-buying process with its AI-powered platform. Still, the bears argue that its moat is too narrow and its operating costs are too high. But if we take a closer look at its numbers, we'll see that its big bet on AI-powered insurance is paying off.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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