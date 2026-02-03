Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
03.02.2026 15:12:10
Lemonade’s AI Push Drives 140% Stock Surge and a Fresh $7 Million Fund Investment
On February 2, Privium Fund Management B.V. disclosed buying 103,259 shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), an estimated $6.94 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 2, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in Lemonade by 103,259 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of this trade was $6.94 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. As a result, the fund’s stake at quarter-end totaled 248,259 shares with a reported value of $17.67 million. The position’s value increased by $9.91 million from the previous quarter, reflecting both additional purchases and share price movement.The fund’s Lemonade position rose to 3.25% of 13F AUM after the buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
