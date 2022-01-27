LendingClub Included in Bloomberg's 2022 Gender-Equality Index and Earns Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and that it has received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

"We are honored to see our inclusion in both the GEI and the CEI, two important indices that track a company's commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace," said Tina Wilson, Chief People Officer of LendingClub. "We believe that having a diverse and inclusive workplace delivers better outcomes for our members and ensures every employee can be their best, and so we've worked hard these past 15 years to reach out to a broad range of talent and create a workplace that is welcoming and empowering for all."

Bloomberg's GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. LendingClub submitted a social survey that was created by Bloomberg in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Companies included on this year's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies. Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs.

"We are proud to recognize LendingClub and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

The Human Rights Campaign's CEI is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. LendingClub scored 100 out of 100, an increase from its score of 85 in the 2021 CEI, and joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. but also, for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations, helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. LendingClub's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a perfect 100 score and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to LendingClub for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

For more information on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/gei. For the full Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index report, visit: www.hrc.org/cei.



About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $70 billion in loans, our artificial intelligence-driven credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 3.9 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision- makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is the core of Bloomberg Professional Services. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.





