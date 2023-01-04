LendingClub Named Best Personal Loan for Fair Credit By NerdWallet's 2023 Best-Of Awards

NerdWallet's Annual Awards That Help Consumers Make Smart Financial Decisions Recognizes LendingClub as One of The Top Personal Loans Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank and a subsidiary of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), has been recognized by Nerdwallet as 2023's Best Personal Loan for Fair Credit.

NerdWallet, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRDS), a platform that provides financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), found in their recent survey that only 30% of Americans know where to find reputable information when they have questions about financial products and topics. In order to better help consumers and small to mid-size businesses understand their options when it comes to their finances, they've announced the winners of their 2023 Best-Of Awards. This year's awards recognize the best financial products across Banking, Credit Cards, Insurance, Investing, Mortgages, Personal Loans, Student Loans, and Travel Rewards.

LendingClub is one of the country's leading providers of personal loans. Through this core business offering, the company helps its members save money by using technology to lower the borrower costs on its lending products while offering fair and transparent access to credit. In addition, LendingClub is reaching communities that have been underserved by traditional banks, such as those in highly concentrated markets and in areas that have fewer bank branches per capita. The company is building a bank that is centered around empowering members on their path to better financial health by enabling access to a broad range of financial products, services, and educational resources, all designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving.

"LendingClub is honored to be recognized by NerdWallet with a 2023 Best-Of Award in the Personal Loan category for Fair Credit," said Scott Sanborn, CEO of LendingClub. "Our data and technology advantage allows us to make it easy to access responsible credit at a fair price, which we believe should be attainable for everyone.

NerdWallet's survey, conducted online in November 2022 by The Harris Poll among over 2,000 U.S. adults, also found that one-third of Americans (33%) plan on making new financial goals for 2023. In order to identify the best products for consumers, the Best-Of Award winners were selected by NerdWallet's knowledgeable subject matter experts with years of experience reviewing and evaluating these personal finance products for Nerdwallet.com. Over 40 Nerds from NerdWallet's editorial team compared rates and rewards of over 1,000 products, did side-by-side comparisons, and conducted objective ratings and reviews to help consumers confidently choose the best products for them.

"In our evaluation of financial products, we have identified LendingClub as one of the best in its Personal Loans for the Fair Credit category" said Hanah Cho, Vice President, Content at NerdWallet. "Consumers can feel confident in their decision, knowing that we have researched and compared products in personal loans to develop our recommendation."

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $80 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet (Nasdaq: NRDS) is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the US, UK and Canada. For more information, visit NerdWallet.com.

Survey Methodology:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of NerdWallet from November 10-14, 2022 among 2,064 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact press@nerdwallet.com.

