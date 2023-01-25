|
25.01.2023 22:06:00
LendingClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Delivers Record Full Year Revenue and Earnings Growth Despite Challenging Environment
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
"Our fourth quarter results clearly demonstrated the benefits of our evolution into a marketplace bank. We significantly grew recurring revenue to offset the expected reduction in marketplace volumes," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "Looking ahead, in anticipation of a more challenging environment, we have streamlined our operations and will maintain our underwriting discipline. We also intend to remain profitable, while investing in-period earnings into loan retention to support future earnings. These actions will allow us to capitalize on growth opportunities as economic pressures abate."
Full Year 2022 Results Reflect Ongoing Transformation and Positioning for Long-Term Sustained Success
- Total assets increased 63% year over year to $8.0 billion, primarily reflecting growth in loans held for investment, including the acquisition of a $1.05 billion outstanding principal loan portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Deposits of $6.4 billion more than doubled, primarily due to growth in online savings deposits.
- Total net revenue of $1.2 billion up 45% year over year
- Net interest income, a recurring stream of earnings, increased over 100% to $474.8 million.
- Marketplace revenue grew 18% year over year to $683.6 million.
- Pre-tax income of $153.0 million compared to $18.4 million in the prior year, reflecting solid revenue growth combined with improved operating efficiency.
- Implemented significant cost reduction plan to more closely align the company's expense base with anticipated loan volume in 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
- Total net revenue of $262.7 million was comparable to the prior-year period, as strong growth in net interest income offset lower marketplace revenue.
- Net interest income increased 63% year over year to $135.2 million.
- Total loans and leases held for investment grew 104%, primarily reflecting growth in personal loan originations held for investment and the acquisition of a $1.05 billion loan portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Net interest margin expanded to 7.8% from 7.6% in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting a greater mix of personal loans which generate a higher yield than the other loans held for investment.
- Marketplace revenue was $123.4 million compared to $170.6 million year over year, reflecting a reduction in volumes consistent with the change in total origination volume due to the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate increases and tighter underwriting standards implemented by the company.
- Loan originations were $2.5 billion, compared to $3.1 billion in the prior-year period.
- Credit quality of the held-for-investment prime loan portfolio remained strong, with delinquency rates continuing to normalize as the portfolio seasons.
- Provision for credit losses of $61.5 million primarily reflects $700.8 million of quarterly loan originations held for investment and ongoing recognition of provision expense for discounted lifetime losses at origination.
- Efficiency ratio improved to 69% from 72% in the prior-year period due to better marketing efficiency.
- Pre-provision net revenue of $82.7 million grew 12% year over year, driven by improved operating efficiency.
- Net income of $23.6 million compared to $29.1 million year over year, reflecting higher credit provisioning due to growth in the held-for-investment portfolio, partially offset by favorable marketing efficiency.
- Total equity of $1.2 billion grew $314.1 million from December 31, 2021, primarily reflecting net income generated over the period and the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance.
- Book value per common share of $10.93 increased 30% from December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per common share of $10.06 increased 35% from December 31, 2021. The increases in book value and tangible book value per share were consistent with the growth in total equity.
- Substantial capital with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 14.1% and consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 15.8%.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Total net revenue
$ 262.7
$ 304.9
$ 262.2
$ 1,187.2
$ 818.6
Non-interest expense
180.0
186.2
188.2
766.9
661.4
Pre-provision net revenue (1)
82.7
118.7
74.0
420.3
157.2
Provision for credit losses
61.5
82.7
45.1
267.3
138.8
Income before income tax benefit
21.2
36.0
28.9
153.0
18.4
Income tax benefit
2.4
7.2
0.2
136.6
0.1
Net income
$ 23.6
$ 43.2
$ 29.1
$ 289.7
$ 18.6
Diluted EPS
$ 0.22
$ 0.41
$ 0.27
$ 2.79
$ 0.18
Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
$ 3.2
$ 5.0
$ —
$ 143.5
$ —
Net income excluding income tax benefit (1,2)
$ 20.4
$ 38.2
$ 29.1
$ 146.2
$ 18.6
Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit (1,2)
$ 0.19
$ 0.36
$ 0.27
$ 1.41
$ 0.18
(1)
See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.
(2)
Fourth and third quarters of 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2022, include income tax benefit of $3.2 million, $5.0 million, and $143.5 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.
For a calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.
Financial Outlook
Given the rapid change in the economic environment, the company is currently providing guidance for the first quarter of 2023 and expects loan originations and pre-provision net revenue to be in the ranges below. The outlook for loan originations reflects the impact of rising rates on marketplace demand combined with continued prudent underwriting. The company plans to maintain held-for-investment loan balances in line with the fourth quarter of 2022. For 2023, the company intends to remain profitable, while investing in-period earnings into loan retention to support future earnings.
First Quarter 2023
Loan Originations
$1.9B to $2.2B
Pre-Provision Net Revenue
$55M to $70M
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $80 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4.5 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
The LendingClub fourth quarter 2022 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call, please dial +1 (844) 200-6205, or outside the U.S. +1 (929) 526-1599, with Access Code 786729, ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until February 1, 2023, by calling +1 (866) 813-9403 or outside the U.S. +44 (204) 525-0658, with Access Code 636433. LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, blog (http://blog.lendingclub.com), Twitter handle (@LendingClub) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LendingClubTeam) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Contacts
For Investors:
IR@lendingclub.com
Media Contact:
Press@lendingclub.com
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.
We believe Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit are important measures because they reflect the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-Provision Net Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax benefit/expense from net income. Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit adjusts for the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the fourth, third and second quarters of 2022. Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.
We believe Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing common equity reduced by goodwill and intangible assets, divided by ending common shares issued and outstanding.
For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables beginning on page 14 of this release.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, macroeconomic outlook, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing customers; our ability to realize the expected benefits from recent initiatives, including our cost reduction plan and the acquisition of a $1 billion loan portfolio; competition; overall economic conditions; the interest rate environment; the regulatory environment; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
As of and for the three months ended
% Change
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
Q/Q
Y/Y
Operating Highlights:
Non-interest income
$ 127,465
$ 181,237
$ 213,832
$ 189,857
$ 179,111
(30) %
(29) %
Net interest income
135,243
123,676
116,226
99,680
83,132
9 %
63 %
Total net revenue
262,708
304,913
330,058
289,537
262,243
(14) %
— %
Non-interest expense
180,044
186,219
209,386
191,204
188,220
(3) %
(4) %
Pre-provision net revenue(1)
82,664
118,694
120,672
98,333
74,023
(30) %
12 %
Provision for credit losses
61,512
82,739
70,566
52,509
45,149
(26) %
36 %
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
21,152
35,955
50,106
45,824
28,874
(41) %
(27) %
Income tax benefit (expense)
2,439
7,243
131,954
(4,988)
234
N/M
NM
Net income
23,591
43,198
182,060
40,836
29,108
N/M
N/M
Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
3,180
5,015
135,300
—
—
N/M
N/M
Net income excluding income tax benefit(1)(2)
$ 20,411
$ 38,183
$ 46,760
$ 40,836
$ 29,108
(47) %
(30) %
Basic EPS – common stockholders
$ 0.22
$ 0.41
$ 1.77
$ 0.40
$ 0.29
(46) %
(24) %
Diluted EPS – common stockholders
$ 0.22
$ 0.41
$ 1.73
$ 0.39
$ 0.27
(46) %
(19) %
Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit(1)(2)
$ 0.19
$ 0.36
$ 0.45
$ 0.39
$ 0.27
(47) %
(30) %
LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:
Net interest margin
7.8 %
8.3 %
8.5 %
8.3 %
7.6 %
Efficiency ratio(3)
68.5 %
61.1 %
63.4 %
66.0 %
71.8 %
Return on average equity (ROE)
7.2 %
14.2 %
33.8 %
18.7 %
14.1 %
Return on average total assets (ROA)
1.1 %
2.5 %
5.5 %
3.1 %
2.4 %
Marketing expense as a % of loan originations
1.4 %
1.3 %
1.6 %
1.7 %
1.7 %
LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
15.8 %
18.3 %
20.0 %
20.6 %
21.3 %
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
14.1 %
15.7 %
16.2 %
15.6 %
16.5 %
Book Value per Common Share
$ 10.93
$ 10.67
$ 10.41
$ 8.68
$ 8.41
2 %
30 %
Tangible Book Value per Common Share(1)
$ 10.06
$ 9.78
$ 9.50
$ 7.75
$ 7.46
3 %
35 %
Loan Originations (in millions)(4):
Total loan originations
$ 2,524
$ 3,539
$ 3,840
$ 3,217
$ 3,069
(29) %
(18) %
Marketplace loans
$ 1,824
$ 2,386
$ 2,819
$ 2,360
$ 2,308
(24) %
(21) %
Loan originations held for investment
$ 701
$ 1,153
$ 1,021
$ 856
$ 761
(39) %
(8) %
Loan originations held for investment as a % of total loan originations
28 %
33 %
27 %
27 %
25 %
Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions)(5):
Total servicing portfolio
$ 16,157
$ 15,929
$ 14,783
$ 13,341
$ 12,463
1 %
30 %
Loans serviced for others
$ 10,819
$ 11,807
$ 11,382
$ 10,475
$ 10,124
(8) %
7 %
Balance Sheet Data:
Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net, excluding PPP loans
$ 4,638,331
$ 4,414,347
$ 3,692,667
$ 3,049,325
$ 2,486,440
5 %
87 %
PPP loans
$ 66,971
$ 89,379
$ 118,794
$ 184,986
$ 268,297
(25) %
(75) %
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net(6)
$ 4,705,302
$ 4,503,726
$ 3,811,461
$ 3,234,311
$ 2,754,737
4 %
71 %
Loans held for investment at fair value
$ 925,938
$ 15,057
$ 20,583
$ 15,384
$ 21
N/M
N/M
Total loans and leases held for investment
$ 5,631,240
$ 4,518,783
$ 3,832,044
$ 3,249,695
$ 2,754,758
25 %
104 %
Total assets
$ 7,979,747
$ 6,775,074
$ 6,186,765
$ 5,574,425
$ 4,900,319
18 %
63 %
Total deposits
$ 6,392,553
$ 5,123,506
$ 4,527,672
$ 3,977,477
$ 3,135,788
25 %
104 %
Total liabilities
$ 6,815,453
$ 5,653,664
$ 5,107,648
$ 4,686,991
$ 4,050,077
21 %
68 %
Total equity
$ 1,164,294
$ 1,121,410
$ 1,079,117
$ 887,434
$ 850,242
4 %
37 %
N/M – Not meaningful
(1)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
(2)
Excludes fourth, third and second quarter 2022 income tax benefit of $3.2 million, $5.0 million and $135.3 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.
(3)
Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue.
(4)
Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.
(5)
Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and held for investment by the company.
(6)
Excludes loans held for investment at fair value, which primarily consists of a loan portfolio that was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:
As of and for the three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
Asset Quality Metrics:
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment
6.5 %
6.3 %
6.0 %
5.5 %
5.0 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans
6.6 %
6.4 %
6.2 %
5.8 %
5.5 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment
7.3 %
7.2 %
6.9 %
6.6 %
6.4 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment
2.0 %
1.9 %
2.0 %
1.8 %
1.8 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans
2.2 %
2.2 %
2.3 %
2.6 %
2.6 %
Net charge-offs
$ 37,148
$ 22,658
$ 13,987
$ 8,673
$ 5,636
Net charge-off ratio(1)
3.0 %
2.1 %
1.6 %
1.2 %
0.9 %
(1)
Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period, excluding PPP loans.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at fair value:
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Unsecured personal
$ 3,866,373
$ 3,642,254
$ 1,804,578
Residential mortgages
199,601
197,776
151,362
Secured consumer
194,634
180,768
65,976
Total consumer loans held for investment
4,260,608
4,020,798
2,021,916
Equipment finance (1)
160,319
167,447
149,155
Commercial real estate
373,501
372,406
310,399
Commercial and industrial (2)
238,726
246,276
417,656
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment
772,546
786,129
877,210
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
5,033,154
4,806,927
2,899,126
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(327,852)
(303,201)
(144,389)
Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net
$ 4,705,302
$ 4,503,726
$ 2,754,737
Loans held for investment at fair value
$ 925,938
$ 15,057
$ 21
Total loans and leases held for investment
$ 5,631,240
$ 4,518,783
$ 2,754,758
(1)
Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment.
(2)
Includes $67.0 million, $89.4 million, and $268.3 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. Such loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Association and, therefore, the company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is required on these loans.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
Consumer
Commercial
Total
Consumer
Commercial
Total
Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period
$ 288,138
$ 15,063
$ 303,201
$ 228,184
$ 15,076
$ 243,260
Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment
61,392
407
61,799
81,935
664
82,599
Charge-offs
(38,579)
(225)
(38,804)
(22,944)
(784)
(23,728)
Recoveries
1,538
118
1,656
963
107
1,070
Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period
$ 312,489
$ 15,363
$ 327,852
$ 288,138
$ 15,063
$ 303,201
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
Consumer
Commercial
Total
Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period
$ 88,631
$ 16,105
$ 104,736
Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment
45,595
(306)
45,289
Charge-offs
(5,557)
(313)
(5,870)
Recoveries
143
91
234
Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period
$ 128,812
$ 15,577
$ 144,389
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:
December 31, 2022
30-59
60-89
90 or More
Total Days
Unsecured personal
$ 21,016
$ 16,418
$ 16,255
$ 53,689
Residential mortgages
—
254
331
585
Secured consumer
1,720
382
188
2,290
Total consumer loans held for investment
$ 22,736
$ 17,054
$ 16,774
$ 56,564
Equipment finance
$ 3,172
$ —
$ 859
$ 4,031
Commercial real estate
—
102
—
102
Commercial and industrial (1)
—
—
1,643
1,643
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1)
$ 3,172
$ 102
$ 2,502
$ 5,776
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1)
$ 25,908
$ 17,156
$ 19,276
$ 62,340
September 30, 2022
30-59
60-89
90 or More
Total Days
Unsecured personal
$ 14,799
$ 12,463
$ 10,601
$ 37,863
Residential mortgages
—
—
337
337
Secured consumer
985
504
162
1,651
Total consumer loans held for investment
$ 15,784
$ 12,967
$ 11,100
$ 39,851
Equipment finance
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
Commercial real estate
—
101
452
553
Commercial and industrial (1)
—
—
1,650
1,650
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1)
$ —
$ 101
$ 2,102
$ 2,203
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1)
$ 15,784
$ 13,068
$ 13,202
$ 42,054
December 31, 2021
30-59
60-89
90 or More
Total Days
Unsecured personal
$ 3,624
$ 2,600
$ 1,676
$ 7,900
Residential mortgages
142
92
1,069
1,303
Secured consumer
171
53
3,011
3,235
Total consumer loans held for investment
$ 3,937
$ 2,745
$ 5,756
$ 12,438
Equipment finance
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
Commercial real estate
104
—
609
713
Commercial and industrial (1)
—
—
1,410
1,410
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1)
$ 104
$ —
$ 2,019
$ 2,123
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1)
$ 4,041
$ 2,745
$ 7,775
$ 14,561
(1)
Past due PPP loans are excluded from the tables.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Change (%)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Q4 2022
vs
Q4 2021
Q4 2022
vs
Q3 2022
Non-interest income:
Origination fees
$ 100,692
$ 127,142
$ 118,353
(15) %
(21) %
Servicing fees
20,169
23,760
20,940
(4) %
(15) %
Gain on sales of loans
18,352
23,554
20,569
(11) %
(22) %
Net fair value adjustments
(15,774)
(619)
10,700
(247) %
N/M
Marketplace revenue
123,439
173,837
170,562
(28) %
(29) %
Other non-interest income
4,026
7,400
8,549
(53) %
(46) %
Total non-interest income
127,465
181,237
179,111
(29) %
(30) %
Total interest income
173,999
143,220
97,655
78 %
21 %
Total interest expense
38,756
19,544
14,523
167 %
98 %
Net interest income
135,243
123,676
83,132
63 %
9 %
Total net revenue
262,708
304,913
262,243
— %
(14) %
Provision for credit losses
61,512
82,739
45,149
36 %
(26) %
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
87,768
84,916
78,741
11 %
3 %
Marketing
35,139
46,031
50,708
(31) %
(24) %
Equipment and software
13,200
12,491
12,019
10 %
6 %
Occupancy
4,698
5,051
4,706
— %
(7) %
Depreciation and amortization
11,554
10,681
10,462
10 %
8 %
Professional services
10,029
11,943
12,699
(21) %
(16) %
Other non-interest expense
17,656
15,106
18,885
(7) %
17 %
Total non-interest expense
180,044
186,219
188,220
(4) %
(3) %
Income before income tax benefit
21,152
35,955
28,874
(27) %
(41) %
Income tax benefit
2,439
7,243
234
N/M
N/M
Net income
$ 23,591
$ 43,198
$ 29,108
(19) %
(45) %
Net income per share:
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Basic
$ 0.22
$ 0.41
$ 0.29
(24) %
(46) %
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Diluted
$ 0.22
$ 0.41
$ 0.27
(19) %
(46) %
Weighted-average common shares – Basic
105,650,177
104,215,594
100,320,691
5 %
1 %
Weighted-average common shares – Diluted
105,984,612
105,853,938
108,096,823
(2) %
— %
N/M – Not meaningful
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Change (%)
Non-interest income:
Origination fees
$ 499,179
$ 416,839
20 %
Servicing fees
80,609
87,639
(8) %
Gain on sales of loans
95,335
70,116
36 %
Net fair value adjustments
8,503
3,986
113 %
Marketplace revenue
683,626
578,580
18 %
Other non-interest income
28,765
27,219
6 %
Total non-interest income
712,391
605,799
18 %
Total interest income
557,340
292,832
90 %
Total interest expense
82,515
80,001
3 %
Net interest income
474,825
212,831
123 %
Total net revenue
1,187,216
818,630
45 %
Provision for credit losses
267,326
138,800
93 %
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
339,397
288,390
18 %
Marketing
197,747
156,142
27 %
Equipment and software
49,198
39,490
25 %
Occupancy
21,977
24,249
(9) %
Depreciation and amortization
43,831
44,285
(1) %
Professional services
50,516
47,572
6 %
Other non-interest expense
64,187
61,258
5 %
Total non-interest expense
766,853
661,386
16 %
Income before income tax benefit
153,037
18,444
730 %
Income tax benefit
136,648
136
N/M
Net income
$ 289,685
$ 18,580
N/M
Net income per share:
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Basic
$ 2.80
$ 0.19
N/M
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Diluted
$ 2.79
$ 0.18
N/M
Weighted-average common shares – Basic
103,547,305
97,486,754
6 %
Weighted-average common shares – Diluted
104,001,288
102,147,353
2 %
N/M – Not meaningful
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
NET INTEREST INCOME
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
Average
Interest Income/
Average Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Average Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Average Yield/
Interest-earning assets (2)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other
$ 1,139,887
$ 10,595
3.72 %
$ 893,655
$ 5,017
2.25 %
$ 710,472
$ 469
0.26 %
Securities available for sale at fair value
349,512
3,359
3.84 %
396,556
3,820
3.85 %
265,140
3,071
4.63 %
Loans held for sale
114,851
5,724
19.93 %
126,487
5,879
18.59 %
184,708
7,153
15.49 %
Loans and leases held for investment:
Unsecured personal loans
3,825,808
125,872
13.16 %
3,268,649
110,446
13.52 %
1,542,285
60,384
15.66 %
Commercial and other consumer loans
1,164,326
15,197
5.22 %
1,135,474
13,582
4.78 %
1,381,041
16,580
4.80 %
Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
4,990,134
141,069
11.31 %
4,404,123
124,028
11.26 %
2,923,326
76,964
10.53 %
Loans held for investment at fair value (3)
308,570
10,862
14.08 %
17,763
791
17.83 %
24,184
762
12.60 %
Total loans and leases held for investment
5,298,704
151,931
11.47 %
4,421,886
124,819
11.29 %
2,947,510
77,726
10.55 %
Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value
66,469
2,390
14.38 %
104,010
3,685
14.17 %
262,548
9,236
14.07 %
Total interest-earning assets
6,969,423
173,999
9.99 %
5,942,594
143,220
9.64 %
4,370,378
97,655
8.94 %
Cash and due from banks and restricted cash
64,907
58,411
73,258
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(314,861)
(254,849)
(125,120)
Other non-interest earning assets
613,664
597,169
465,010
Total assets
$ 7,333,133
$ 6,343,325
$ 4,783,526
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Checking and money market accounts
$ 1,929,260
$ 7,500
1.54 %
$ 2,192,904
$ 4,575
0.83 %
$ 2,146,687
$ 1,716
0.32 %
Savings accounts and certificates of deposit
3,576,205
28,251
3.13 %
2,260,170
10,609
1.86 %
580,361
900
0.62 %
Interest-bearing deposits
5,505,465
35,751
2.58 %
4,453,074
15,184
1.35 %
2,727,048
2,616
0.38 %
Short-term borrowings
3,875
63
6.52 %
6,848
87
5.09 %
36,823
561
6.08 %
Advances from PPPLF
77,199
69
0.36 %
104,897
93
0.36 %
342,335
307
0.36 %
Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings
66,469
2,390
14.38 %
104,010
3,685
14.17 %
262,548
9,236
14.07 %
Structured Program borrowings
9,956
159
6.39 %
13,859
225
6.50 %
77,354
1,642
8.49 %
Other long-term debt
14,804
324
8.76 %
15,300
270
7.04 %
15,514
161
4.15 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,677,768
38,756
2.71 %
4,697,988
19,544
1.65 %
3,461,622
14,523
1.68 %
Non-interest bearing deposits
251,686
284,134
211,692
Other liabilities
266,558
250,086
282,339
Total liabilities
$ 6,196,012
$ 5,232,208
$ 3,955,653
Total equity
$ 1,137,121
$ 1,111,117
$ 827,873
Total liabilities and equity
$ 7,333,133
$ 6,343,325
$ 4,783,526
Interest rate spread
7.28 %
7.99 %
7.26 %
Net interest income and net interest margin
$ 135,243
7.76 %
$ 123,676
8.32 %
$ 83,132
7.61 %
(1)
Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.
(2)
Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.
(3)
Fourth quarter 2022 average balance includes the acquisition of a $1.05 billion outstanding principal loan portfolio in December 2022.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 23,125
$ 35,670
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
1,033,905
651,456
Total cash and cash equivalents
1,057,030
687,126
Restricted cash
67,454
76,460
Securities available for sale at fair value ($399,668 and $256,170 at amortized cost, respectively)
345,702
263,530
Loans held for sale (includes $110,400 and $142,370 at fair value, respectively)
110,400
391,248
Loans and leases held for investment
5,033,154
2,899,126
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(327,852)
(144,389)
Loans and leases held for investment, net
4,705,302
2,754,737
Loans held for investment at fair value
925,938
21,240
Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value
55,425
229,719
Property, equipment and software, net
136,473
97,996
Goodwill
75,717
75,717
Other assets
500,306
302,546
Total assets
$ 7,979,747
$ 4,900,319
Liabilities and Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$ 6,158,560
$ 2,919,203
Noninterest-bearing
233,993
216,585
Total deposits
6,392,553
3,135,788
Short-term borrowings
2,619
27,780
Advances from Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF)
64,154
271,933
Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value
55,425
229,719
Payable on Structured Program borrowings
8,085
65,451
Other long-term debt
—
15,455
Other liabilities
292,617
303,951
Total liabilities
6,815,453
4,050,077
Equity
Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; — shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 106,546,995 and 101,043,924 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,065
1,010
Additional paid-in capital
1,628,590
1,559,616
Accumulated deficit
(427,745)
(717,430)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(37,616)
7,046
Total equity
1,164,294
850,242
Total liabilities and equity
$ 7,979,747
$ 4,900,319
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Pre-Provision Net Revenue
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
2022
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
December 31,
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
GAAP Net income
$ 23,591
$ 43,198
$ 182,060
$ 40,836
$ 29,108
$ 289,685
$ 18,580
Less: Provision for credit losses
(61,512)
(82,739)
(70,566)
(52,509)
(45,149)
(267,326)
(138,800)
Less: Income tax benefit (expense)
2,439
7,243
131,954
(4,988)
234
136,648
136
Pre-provision net revenue
$ 82,664
$ 118,694
$ 120,672
$ 98,333
$ 74,023
$ 420,363
$ 157,244
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
2022
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
December 31,
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Non-interest income
$ 127,465
$ 181,237
$ 213,832
$ 189,857
$ 179,111
$ 712,391
$ 605,799
Net interest income
135,243
123,676
116,226
99,680
83,132
474,825
212,831
Total net revenue
262,708
304,913
330,058
289,537
262,243
1,187,216
818,630
Non-interest expense
(180,044)
(186,219)
(209,386)
(191,204)
(188,220)
(766,853)
(661,386)
Pre-provision net revenue
82,664
118,694
120,672
98,333
74,023
420,363
157,244
Provision for credit losses
(61,512)
(82,739)
(70,566)
(52,509)
(45,149)
(267,326)
(138,800)
Income before income tax benefit
21,152
35,955
50,106
45,824
28,874
153,037
18,444
Income tax benefit
2,439
7,243
131,954
(4,988)
234
136,648
136
GAAP Net income
$ 23,591
$ 43,198
$ 182,060
$ 40,836
$ 29,108
$ 289,685
$ 18,580
Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit
For the three months ended
For the
year ended
December 31,
2022
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2022
GAAP Net income
$ 23,591
$ 43,198
$ 182,060
$ 289,685
Less: Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
3,180
5,015
135,300
143,495
Net income excluding income tax benefit
$ 20,411
$ 38,183
$ 46,760
$ 146,190
GAAP Diluted EPS – common stockholders
$ 0.22
$ 0.41
$ 1.73
$ 2.79
(A)
Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
$ 3,180
$ 5,015
$ 135,300
$ 143,495
(B)
Weighted-average common shares – Diluted
105,984,612
105,853,938
105,042,626
104,001,288
(A/B)
Diluted EPS impact of income tax benefit
$ 0.03
$ 0.05
$ 1.29
$ 1.38
Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit
$ 0.19
$ 0.36
$ 0.44
$ 1.41
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
December 31,
2022
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
GAAP common equity
$ 1,164,294
$ 1,121,410
$ 1,079,117
$ 887,434
$ 850,242
Less: Goodwill
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
Less: Intangible assets
(16,334)
(17,512)
(18,690)
(19,886)
(21,181)
Tangible common equity
$ 1,072,243
$ 1,028,181
$ 984,710
$ 791,831
$ 753,344
Book value per common share
GAAP common equity
$ 1,164,294
$ 1,121,410
$ 1,079,117
$ 887,434
$ 850,242
Common shares issued and outstanding
106,546,995
105,088,761
103,630,776
102,194,037
101,043,924
Book value per common share
$ 10.93
$ 10.67
$ 10.41
$ 8.68
$ 8.41
Tangible book value per common share
Tangible common equity
$ 1,072,243
$ 1,028,181
$ 984,710
$ 791,831
$ 753,344
Common shares issued and outstanding
106,546,995
105,088,761
103,630,776
102,194,037
101,043,924
Tangible book value per common share
$ 10.06
$ 9.78
$ 9.50
$ 7.75
$ 7.46
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingclub-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-301730874.html
SOURCE LendingClub Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LendingClub Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
24.01.23
|Ausblick: LendingClub zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.22
|Ausblick: LendingClub veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: LendingClub verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.22
|Ausblick: LendingClub stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: LendingClub legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: LendingClub stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: LendingClub verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.22
|Ausblick: LendingClub legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)