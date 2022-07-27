LendingClub Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Record Revenue of $330 million

Reported Net Income of $182 million Including Income Tax Benefit of $135 million

Record Net Income of $47 million Excluding Income Tax Benefit

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Our strong execution, marketplace bank model, member and data advantages, and our continued focus on prudent underwriting have all contributed to an incredible first half of the year with records set for both revenue and profitability," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "Despite the more challenging economic backdrop and increased uncertainty, we are well positioned to navigate through this dynamic environment."

Record Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue of $330.1 million grew 61% year-over-year, driven by growth in net interest income and marketplace revenue.

grew 61% year-over-year, driven by growth in net interest income and marketplace revenue. Recurring stream of net interest income increased 153% year-over-year to $116.2 million .

.

LendingClub Bank's net interest margin expanded to 8.7% from 5.5% a year earlier, primarily reflecting growth in consumer loans which generate a higher yield.





Total loans held for investment (excluding PPP) grew 106% from June 30, 2021 , reflecting growth in personal loan originations and an increase in originations retained in the held for investment portfolio. The percentage of originations held for investment increased to 27% from 20% a year earlier as the company reinvested earnings into loan retention to drive growth in recurring revenue.

, reflecting growth in personal loan originations and an increase in originations retained in the held for investment portfolio. The percentage of originations held for investment increased to 27% from 20% a year earlier as the company reinvested earnings into loan retention to drive growth in recurring revenue.

Marketplace revenue of $206.4 million grew 36% year-over-year, reflecting growth in marketplace originations.

grew 36% year-over-year, reflecting growth in marketplace originations. Deposits of $4.5 billion were up 78% from June 30, 2021 , supporting growth in loans held for investment.

were up 78% from , supporting growth in loans held for investment. The efficiency ratio improved to 63% from 78% a year earlier as the company continued to manage expenses prudently while generating strong revenue growth.

LendingClub's credit quality remained better than the industry, with delinquency rates remaining below pre-pandemic levels. Credit quality of the company's held for investment personal loan portfolio also remained strong reflecting the prime credit profile of its borrowers with an average FICO of 730.

Provision for credit losses increased to $70.6 million from $34.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting growth of 106% in loans held for investment (excluding PPP) from June 30, 2021 .

from in the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting growth of 106% in loans held for investment (excluding PPP) from . Net income of $182.1 million increased $172.7 million year-over-year. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 included an income tax benefit of $132.0 million , reflecting the release of a $135.3 million valuation allowance against the company's deferred tax assets, partially offset by a $3.3 million state income tax expense, due to the company's business model transition and resulting increase in profitability and the expectation of continued profitability.

increased year-over-year. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 included an income tax benefit of , reflecting the release of a valuation allowance against the company's deferred tax assets, partially offset by a state income tax expense, due to the company's business model transition and resulting increase in profitability and the expectation of continued profitability. Net income excluding the income tax benefit was $46.8 million , up 399% year-over-year.

, up 399% year-over-year. Total equity was up $316.7 million or 42% from June 30, 2021 primarily reflecting net income generated over the period and the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

or 42% from primarily reflecting net income generated over the period and the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Diluted earnings per share of $1.73 compared to earnings of $0.09 per share in the second quarter of 2021. Results in the second quarter of 2022 included an income tax benefit of $1.28 per share due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

compared to earnings of per share in the second quarter of 2021. Results in the second quarter of 2022 included an income tax benefit of per share due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance. The improvement in diluted earnings per share from a year earlier reflected revenue growth and increased operating efficiency, as well as the benefit from the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

Excluding the income tax benefit, diluted earnings per share of $0.45 was up 400% year-over-year.

was up 400% year-over-year. Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $120.7 million increased 173% year-over-year, consistent with revenue growth and improved operating efficiency which drove growth in net income.



Three Months Ended ($ in millions) June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021 Total net revenue $ 330.1

$ 289.5

$ 204.4 Non-interest expense 209.4

191.2

160.1 Pre-tax, pre-provision income 120.7

98.3

44.3 Provision for credit losses 70.6

52.5

34.6 Income before income tax benefit (expense) 50.1

45.8

9.6 Income tax benefit (expense) 132.0

(5.0)

(0.2) Net income $ 182.1

$ 40.8

$ 9.4 Diluted EPS $ 1.73

$ 0.39

$ 0.09











Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance $ 135.3

$ —

$ — Net income excluding income tax benefit (1) $ 46.8

$ 40.8

$ 9.4 Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit (1) $ 0.45

$ 0.39

$ 0.09





(1) Second quarter 2022 income tax benefit of $135.3 million due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance. See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Financial Outlook

The company reaffirmed full year revenue and net income guidance for 2022 (excluding the income tax benefit from release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance).

(millions) Third Quarter 2022 Full Year 2022 Total revenue $280M to $300M $1.15B to $1.25B Net income $30M to $40M $280M to $300M Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance — $135.3M Net income excluding income tax benefit $30M to $40M $145M to $165M

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $75 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The LendingClub second quarter 2022 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call, please dial +1 (844) 200-6205, or outside the U.S. +1 (929) 526-1599, with Access Code 696569, ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com . An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until August 3, 2022, by calling +1 (866) 813-9403 or outside the U.S. +44 (204) 525-0658, with Access Code 945301. LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, blog (http://blog.lendingclub.com), Twitter handle (@LendingClub) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LendingClubTeam) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

For Investors:

IR@lendingclub.com

Media Contact:

Press@lendingclub.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit. Our non-GAAP measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.

We believe Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit are important measures because they directly reflect the financial performance of our business operations. Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit adjusts for the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the second quarter of 2022. Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measure, please refer to the table on page 2 of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, macroeconomic outlook, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing customers; competition; overall economic conditions; the regulatory environment; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)

The information in the following tables is presented for the consolidated LendingClub Corporation, unless specifically noted for LendingClub Bank, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary:



As of and for the three months ended

% Change

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30,

2021

Q/Q

Y/Y Operating Highlights: Non-interest income $ 213,832

$ 189,857

$ 179,111

$ 180,878

$ 158,476

13 %

35 % Net interest income 116,226

99,680

83,132

65,288

45,905

17 %

153 % Total net revenue 330,058

289,537

262,243

246,166

204,381

14 %

61 % Non-interest expense 209,386

191,204

188,220

178,775

160,139

10 %

31 % Pre-tax, pre-provision income 120,672

98,333

74,023

67,391

44,242

23 %

173 % Provision for credit losses 70,566

52,509

45,149

37,524

34,634

34 %

104 % Income before income tax benefit 50,106

45,824

28,874

29,867

9,608

9 %

422 % Income tax benefit (expense) 131,954

(4,988)

234

(2,682)

(237)

N/M

N/M Net income 182,060

40,836

29,108

27,185

9,371

N/M

N/M Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance 135,300

—

—

—

—

N/M

N/M Net income excluding income tax benefit (1) $ 46,760

$ 40,836

$ 29,108

$ 27,185

$ 9,371

15 %

399 %



























Basic EPS – common stockholders $ 1.77

$ 0.40

$ 0.29

$ 0.27

$ 0.10

N/M

N/M Diluted EPS – common stockholders $ 1.73

$ 0.39

$ 0.27

$ 0.26

$ 0.09

N/M

N/M Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit (1) $ 0.45

$ 0.39

$ 0.27

$ 0.26

$ 0.09

15 %

400 %



























LendingClub Bank Performance Metrics: Net interest margin 8.7 %

8.6 %

8.3 %

7.1 %

5.5 %







Efficiency ratio (2) 60.5 %

63.6 %

69.5 %

67.5 %

69.0 %







Return on average equity (ROE) 21.5 %

22.5 %

21.7 %

26.5 %

34.7 %







Return on average total assets (ROA) 3.0 %

3.1 %

3.1 %

3.7 %

4.7 %



































LendingClub Bank Capital Ratios: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 16.7 %

16.0 %

16.7 %

18.0 %

18.7 %







Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 13.4 %

13.2 %

14.3 %

14.1 %

13.5 %



































Consolidated LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics: Net interest margin 8.5 %

8.3 %

7.6 %

6.3 %

4.7 %







Efficiency ratio (2) 63.4 %

66.0 %

71.8 %

72.6 %

78.4 %







Return on average equity (ROE) 33.8 %

18.7 %

14.1 %

13.8 %

5.0 %







Return on average total assets (ROA) 5.5 %

3.1 %

2.4 %

2.4 %

0.8 %







Marketing expense as a % of loan originations 1.6 %

1.7 %

1.7 %

1.6 %

1.3 %



































Loan originations (in millions) (3):

























Total loan originations $ 3,840

$ 3,217

$ 3,069

$ 3,107

$ 2,722

19 %

41 % Marketplace loans $ 2,819

$ 2,360

$ 2,308

$ 2,471

$ 2,182

19 %

29 % Loan originations held for investment $ 1,021

$ 856

$ 761

$ 636

$ 541

19 %

89 % Loan originations held for investment as a % of total loan originations 27 %

27 %

25 %

20 %

20 %



































Servicing portfolio AUM (in millions) (4) $ 14,783

$ 13,341

$ 12,463

$ 11,592

$ 10,741

11 %

38 %



























Balance Sheet Data: Loans and leases held for investment, net, excluding PPP loans $ 3,692,667

$ 3,049,325

$ 2,486,440

$ 2,235,698

$ 1,791,492

21 %

106 % PPP loans $ 118,794

$ 184,986

$ 268,297

$ 367,558

$ 507,553

(36) %

(77) % Total loans and leases held for investment, net $ 3,811,461

$ 3,234,311

$ 2,754,737

$ 2,603,256

$ 2,299,045

18 %

66 % Total assets $ 6,186,765

$ 5,574,425

$ 4,900,319

$ 4,750,760

$ 4,370,101

11 %

42 % Total deposits $ 4,527,672

$ 3,977,477

$ 3,135,788

$ 2,838,719

$ 2,539,704

14 %

78 % Total liabilities $ 5,107,648

$ 4,686,991

$ 4,050,077

$ 3,945,970

$ 3,607,742

9 %

42 % Total equity $ 1,079,117

$ 887,434

$ 850,242

$ 804,790

$ 762,359

22 %

42 %



























Allowance Ratios: Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment 6.0 %

5.5 %

5.0 %

3.9 %

3.0 %







Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans 6.2 %

5.8 %

5.5 %

4.5 %

3.8 %







Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment 6.9 %

6.6 %

6.4 %

5.2 %

4.3 %







Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment 2.0 %

1.8 %

1.8 %

1.6 %

1.5 %







Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans 2.3 %

2.3 %

2.6 %

2.6 %

2.8 %











N/M – Not meaningful N/A – Not applicable (1) Second quarter 2022 income tax benefit of $135.3 million due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance. See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (2) Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue. (3) Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only. (4) Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and held for investment by the Company.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Unsecured personal $ 2,964,950

$ 1,804,578 Residential mortgages 176,900

151,362 Secured consumer 142,824

65,976 Total consumer loans held for investment 3,284,674

2,021,916 Equipment finance (1) 164,104

149,155 Commercial real estate 339,524

310,399 Commercial and industrial (2) 266,419

417,656 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 770,047

877,210 Total loans and leases held for investment 4,054,721

2,899,126 Allowance for loan and lease losses (243,260)

(144,389) Loans and leases held for investment, net $ 3,811,461

$ 2,754,737





(1) Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment. (2) Includes $118.8 million and $268.3 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Such loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Association and, therefore, the Company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is required on these loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 173,857

$ 14,128

$ 187,985

$ 88,631

$ 16,105

$ 104,736 Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 68,314

1,739

70,053

45,595

(306)

45,289 Charge-offs (14,707)

(1,145)

(15,852)

(5,557)

(313)

(5,870) Recoveries 720

354

1,074

143

91

234 Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 228,184

$ 15,076

$ 243,260

$ 128,812

$ 15,577

$ 144,389

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Change (%)

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

Q2 2022 vs Q2 2021

Q2 2022 vs Q1 2022 Non-interest income:

















Marketplace revenue (1) $ 206,384

$ 179,966

$ 151,735

36 %

15 % Other non-interest income 7,448

9,891

6,741

10 %

(25) % Total non-interest income 213,832

189,857

158,476

35 %

13 %



















Interest income:

















Interest on loans held for sale 7,130

7,450

8,694

(18) %

(4) % Interest and fees on loans and leases held for investment 108,911

91,442

39,068

179 %

19 % Interest on retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 5,091

6,969

16,014

(68) %

(27) % Interest on other loans held for investment at fair value 631

593

1,222

(48) %

6 % Interest on securities available for sale 4,426

4,511

2,539

74 %

(2) % Other interest income 2,279

688

190

N/M

231 % Total interest income 128,468

111,653

67,727

90 %

15 %



















Interest expense:

















Interest on deposits 6,078

3,438

1,699

258 %

77 % Interest on short-term borrowings 417

435

1,003

(58) %

(4) % Interest on retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings 5,091

6,969

16,014

(68) %

(27) % Interest on Structured Program borrowings 360

764

2,668

(87) %

(53) % Interest on other long-term debt 296

367

438

(32) %

(19) % Total interest expense 12,242

11,973

21,822

(44) %

2 %



















Net interest income 116,226

99,680

45,905

153 %

17 %



















Total net revenue 330,058

289,537

204,381

61 %

14 %



















Provision for credit losses 70,566

52,509

34,634

104 %

34 %



















Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits 85,103

81,610

71,925

18 %

4 % Marketing 61,497

55,080

35,107

75 %

12 % Equipment and software 12,461

11,046

9,281

34 %

13 % Occupancy 6,209

6,019

6,157

1 %

3 % Depreciation and amortization 10,557

11,039

11,508

(8) %

(4) % Professional services 16,138

12,406

11,520

40 %

30 % Other non-interest expense 17,421

14,004

14,641

19 %

24 % Total non-interest expense 209,386

191,204

160,139

31 %

10 %



















Income before income tax benefit (expense) 50,106

45,824

9,608

422 %

9 % Income tax benefit (expense) 131,954

(4,988)

(237)

N/M

N/M Net income $ 182,060

$ 40,836

$ 9,371

N/M

N/M



















Net income per share:

















Basic EPS – common stockholders $ 1.77

$ 0.40

$ 0.10

N/M

N/M Diluted EPS – common stockholders $ 1.73

$ 0.39

$ 0.09

N/M

N/M Weighted-average common shares – Basic 102,776,867

101,493,561

97,785,089

5 %

1 % Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 105,042,626

105,052,904

102,031,088

3 %

— %



N/M – Not meaningful (1) Marketplace revenue consists of the following:





LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Continued) (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Change (%)

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

Q2 2022 vs Q2 2021

Q2 2022 vs Q1 2022 Origination fees $ 149,252

$ 122,093

$ 113,802

31 %

22 % Servicing fees 18,166

18,514

22,714

(20) %

(2) % Gain on sales of loans 29,319

24,110

19,317

52 %

22 % Net fair value adjustments 9,647

15,249

(4,098)

N/M

(37) % Total marketplace revenue $ 206,384

$ 179,966

$ 151,735

36 %

15 %

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS BY SEGMENT (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Intercompany Eliminations

Total

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





























Total cash and cash equivalents $ 1,004,602

$ 659,919

$ 95,755

$ 88,268

$ (58,377)

$ (61,061)

$ 1,041,980

$ 687,126 Restricted cash —

—

66,044

76,540

(5,792)

(80)

60,252

76,460 Securities available for sale at fair value 370,567

205,730

32,427

57,800

—

—

402,994

263,530 Loans held for sale 62,811

335,449

—

55,799

—

—

62,811

391,248 Loans and leases held for investment, net 3,811,461

2,754,737

—

—

—

—

3,811,461

2,754,737 Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value —

—

122,078

229,719

—

—

122,078

229,719 Other loans held for investment at fair value —

—

20,583

21,240

—

—

20,583

21,240 Property, equipment and software, net 73,002

36,424

46,974

61,572

—

—

119,976

97,996 Investment in subsidiary —

—

634,102

557,577

(634,102)

(557,577)

—

— Goodwill 75,717

75,717

—

—

—

—

75,717

75,717 Other assets 264,600

254,075

230,379

168,042

(26,066)

(119,571)

468,913

302,546 Total assets 5,662,760

4,322,051

1,248,342

1,316,557

(724,337)

(738,289)

6,186,765

4,900,319 Liabilities and Equity





























Total deposits 4,591,841

3,196,929

—

—

(64,169)

(61,141)

4,527,672

3,135,788 Short-term borrowings 165

165

7,818

27,615

—

—

7,983

27,780 Advances from PPPLF 123,444

271,933

—

—

—

—

123,444

271,933 Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value —

—

122,078

229,719

—

—

122,078

229,719 Payable on Structured Program borrowings —

—

15,274

65,451

—

—

15,274

65,451 Other long-term debt —

—

15,300

15,455

—

—

15,300

15,455 Other liabilities 187,089

218,775

134,874

150,727

(26,066)

(65,551)

295,897

303,951 Total liabilities 4,902,539

3,687,802

295,344

488,967

(90,235)

(126,692)

5,107,648

4,050,077 Total equity 760,221

634,249

952,998

827,590

(634,102)

(611,597)

1,079,117

850,242 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,662,760

$ 4,322,051

$ 1,248,342

$ 1,316,557

$ (724,337)

$ (738,289)

$ 6,186,765

$ 4,900,319

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME BY SEGMENT (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Intercompany Eliminations

Total Non-interest income:













Marketplace revenue $ 191,087

$ 11,167

$ 4,130

$ 206,384 Other non-interest income 20,041

3,914

(16,507)

7,448 Total non-interest income 211,128

15,081

(12,377)

213,832















Interest income:













Interest income 120,152

8,316

—

128,468 Interest expense (6,213)

(6,029)

—

(12,242) Net interest income 113,939

2,287

—

116,226















Total net revenue 325,067

17,368

(12,377)

330,058















Provision for credit losses (70,566)

—

—

(70,566) Non-interest expense (196,636)

(25,127)

12,377

(209,386) Income (Loss) before income tax benefit (expense) 57,865

(7,759)

—

50,106 Income tax benefit (expense) (17,318)

85,864

63,408

131,954 Net income $ 40,547

$ 78,105

$ 63,408

$ 182,060





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Intercompany Eliminations

Total Non-interest income:













Marketplace revenue $ 164,835

$ 15,131

$ —

$ 179,966 Other non-interest income 19,498

4,223

(13,830)

9,891 Total non-interest income 184,333

19,354

(13,830)

189,857















Interest income:













Interest income 99,823

11,830

—

111,653 Interest expense (3,644)

(8,329)

—

(11,973) Net interest income 96,179

3,501

—

99,680















Total net revenue 280,512

22,855

(13,830)

289,537















Provision for credit losses (52,509)

—

—

(52,509) Non-interest expense (178,459)

(26,575)

13,830

(191,204) Income (Loss) before income tax benefit (expense) 49,544

(3,720)

—

45,824 Income tax benefit (expense) (12,355)

17,727

(10,360)

(4,988) Net income $ 37,189

$ 14,007

$ (10,360)

$ 40,836





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Intercompany Eliminations

Total Non-interest income:













Marketplace revenue $ 128,714

$ 23,021

$ —

$ 151,735 Other non-interest income 28,340

4,281

(25,880)

6,741 Total non-interest income 157,054

27,302

(25,880)

158,476















Interest income:













Interest income 45,325

22,402

—

67,727 Interest expense (1,972)

(19,850)

—

(21,822) Net interest income 43,353

2,552

—

45,905















Total net revenue 200,407

29,854

(25,880)

204,381















Reversal of (Provision for) credit losses (34,956)

322

—

(34,634) Non-interest expense (138,182)

(47,837)

25,880

(160,139) Income (Loss) before income tax benefit (expense) 27,269

(17,661)

—

9,608 Income tax benefit (expense) 12,513

8,922

(21,672)

(237) Net income (loss) $ 39,782

$ (8,739)

$ (21,672)

$ 9,371

LENDINGCLUB BANK NET INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



LendingClub Bank

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets (1)

































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other $ 964,161

$ 2,214

0.92 %

$ 829,707

$ 683

0.33 %

$ 551,895

$ 186

0.13 % Securities available for sale at fair value 369,012

2,259

2.45 %

274,089

1,276

1.86 %

165,579

348

0.84 % Loans held for sale 149,506

6,768

18.11 %

228,529

6,422

11.24 %

144,037

5,723

15.89 % Loans and leases held for investment:

































Unsecured personal loans 2,692,148

95,529

14.19 %

2,060,323

78,376

15.22 %

511,787

19,499

15.24 % Secured consumer loans 268,091

2,351

3.51 %

232,235

2,275

3.92 %

532,426

5,173

3.89 % Commercial loans and leases 644,002

8,732

5.42 %

620,660

7,588

4.89 %

623,735

9,062

5.81 % PPP loans 149,454

2,299

6.15 %

222,517

3,203

5.76 %

615,942

5,334

3.46 % Loans and leases held for investment 3,753,695

108,911

11.61 %

3,135,735

91,442

11.66 %

2,283,890

39,068

6.84 % Total interest-earning assets 5,236,374

120,152

9.18 %

4,468,060

99,823

8.94 %

3,145,401

45,325

5.76 %



































Cash and due from banks 31,142









46,117









34,612







Allowance for loan and lease losses (202,904)









(163,631)









(51,109)







Other non-interest earning assets 424,586









390,066









221,870







Total assets $ 5,489,198









$ 4,740,612









$ 3,350,774











































Interest-bearing liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits

































Checking and money market accounts $ 2,463,710

$ 2,664

0.43 %

$ 2,240,450

$ 1,724

0.31 %

$ 2,071,112

$ 1,618

0.31 % Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 1,555,607

3,414

0.88 %

1,071,133

1,714

0.65 %

301,939

81

0.11 % Interest-bearing deposits 4,019,317

6,078

0.61 %

3,311,583

3,438

0.42 %

2,373,051

1,699

0.29 % Short-term borrowings 164

—

— %

165

—

— %

2,138

1

0.06 % Advances from PPPLF 151,278

135

0.36 %

234,872

206

0.35 %

312,168

272

0.35 % Other long-term debt —

—

— %

—

—

— %

708

—

— % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,170,759

6,213

0.60 %

3,546,620

3,644

0.42 %

2,688,065

1,972

0.29 %



































Non-interest bearing deposits 399,949









300,218









102,709







Other liabilities 163,095









232,018









100,835







Total liabilities $ 4,733,803









$ 4,078,856









$ 2,891,609







Total equity $ 755,395









$ 661,756









$ 459,165







Total liabilities and equity $ 5,489,198









$ 4,740,612









$ 3,350,774











































Interest rate spread







8.58 %









8.52 %









5.47 %



































Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 113,939

8.70 %





$ 96,179

8.61 %





$ 43,353

5.51 %





(1) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets (2)

































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other $ 1,023,192

$ 2,279

0.89 %

$ 892,921

$ 688

0.31 %

$ 642,182

$ 190

0.12 % Securities available for sale at fair value 409,327

4,426

4.32 %

325,155

4,511

5.55 %

273,956

2,539

3.71 % Loans held for sale 156,503

7,130

18.22 %

255,139

7,450

11.68 %

243,445

8,694

14.29 % Loans and leases held for investment:

































Unsecured personal loans 2,692,148

95,529

14.19 %

2,060,323

78,376

15.22 %

511,787

19,499

15.24 % Secured consumer loans 268,091

2,351

3.51 %

232,235

2,275

3.92 %

532,426

5,173

3.89 % Commercial loans and leases 644,002

8,732

5.42 %

620,660

7,588

4.89 %

623,735

9,062

5.81 % PPP loans 149,454

2,299

6.15 %

222,517

3,203

5.76 %

615,942

5,334

3.46 % Loans and leases held for investment 3,753,695

108,911

11.61 %

3,135,735

91,442

11.66 %

2,283,890

39,068

6.84 % Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 144,613

5,091

14.08 %

198,813

6,969

14.02 %

448,822

16,014

14.27 % Other loans held for investment at fair value 16,991

631

14.85 %

18,523

593

12.80 %

38,662

1,222

12.64 % Total interest-earning assets 5,504,321

128,468

9.34 %

4,826,286

111,653

9.25 %

3,930,957

67,727

6.89 %



































Cash and due from banks and restricted cash 75,517









92,683









144,897







Allowance for loan and lease losses (202,904)









(163,631)









(51,109)







Other non-interest earning assets 490,412









486,363









447,826







Total assets $ 5,867,346









$ 5,241,701









$ 4,472,571











































Interest-bearing liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits:

































Checking and money market accounts $ 2,463,710

$ 2,664

0.43 %

$ 2,240,450

$ 1,724

0.31 %

$ 2,071,112

$ 1,618

0.31 % Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 1,555,607

3,414

0.88 %

1,071,133

1,714

0.64 %

301,939

81

0.11 % Interest-bearing deposits 4,019,317

6,078

0.61 %

3,311,583

3,438

0.42 %

2,373,051

1,699

0.29 % Short-term borrowings 10,874

417

15.35 %

20,371

435

8.56 %

79,511

1,003

5.05 % Advances from PPPLF 151,278

135

0.36 %

234,872

206

0.35 %

312,168

272

0.35 % Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings 144,613

5,091

14.08 %

198,813

6,969

14.02 %

449,057

16,014

14.27 % Structured Program borrowings 18,439

360

7.81 %

42,026

764

7.29 %

121,738

2,668

8.77 % Other long-term debt 15,357

161

4.20 %

15,421

161

4.19 %

16,404

166

4.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,359,878

12,242

1.12 %

3,823,086

11,973

1.25 %

3,351,929

21,822

2.61 %



































Non-interest bearing deposits 292,750









227,337









92,588







Other liabilities 261,795









319,241









276,723







Total liabilities $ 4,914,423









$ 4,369,664









$ 3,721,240











































Total equity $ 952,922









$ 872,037









$ 751,331







Total liabilities and equity $ 5,867,345









$ 5,241,701









$ 4,472,571











































Interest rate spread







8.21 %









8.00 %









4.29 %



































Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 116,226

8.45 %





$ 99,680

8.26 %





$ 45,905

4.67 %





(1) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 26,415

$ 35,670 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,015,565

651,456 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,041,980

687,126 Restricted cash 60,252

76,460 Securities available for sale at fair value ($435,451 and $256,170 at amortized cost, respectively) 402,994

263,530 Loans held for sale (includes $62,811 and $142,370 at fair value, respectively) 62,811

391,248 Loans and leases held for investment 4,054,721

2,899,126 Allowance for loan and lease losses (243,260)

(144,389) Loans and leases held for investment, net 3,811,461

2,754,737 Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 122,078

229,719 Other loans held for investment at fair value 20,583

21,240 Property, equipment and software, net 119,976

97,996 Goodwill 75,717

75,717 Other assets 468,913

302,546 Total assets $ 6,186,765

$ 4,900,319 Liabilities and Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing $ 4,261,651

$ 2,919,203 Noninterest-bearing 266,021

216,585 Total deposits 4,527,672

3,135,788 Short-term borrowings 7,983

27,780 Advances from Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) 123,444

271,933 Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value 122,078

229,719 Payable on Structured Program borrowings 15,274

65,451 Other long-term debt 15,300

15,455 Other liabilities 295,897

303,951 Total liabilities 5,107,648

4,050,077 Equity





Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 103,630,776 and 101,043,924 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,036

1,010 Additional paid-in capital 1,594,458

1,559,616 Accumulated deficit (494,534)

(717,430) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (21,843)

7,046 Total equity 1,079,117

850,242 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,186,765

$ 4,900,319

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingclub-reports-second-quarter-2022-results-301594578.html

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation