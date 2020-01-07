|
LendingTree Ranks Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, has released the findings of its study on the most popular metro areas for millennials seeking homeownership. LendingTree analyzed new purchase mortgage requests nation's 50 largest metros on our online marketplace from January to November 2019 and found that millennials are the primary home-seeking generation for over half of the 50 largest metro areas in the US.
Key Findings:
- Minneapolis, Buffalo, N.Y. and San Jose, Calif. are the metros where millennials make up the largest percentage of purchase requests. In Minneapolis, 56.2% of purchase requests came from millennials. In Buffalo, N.Y. and San Jose, Calif., the numbers are 56.1% and 55.8%, respectively.
- In Tampa, Fla., Las Vegas and Miami, millennials are making fewer purchase requests. Millennials made just 40.3% of the purchase requests in Tampa, Fla., and Las Vegas, and only 43.6% of the purchase requests in Miami.
- Millennial homebuyers in San Francisco, San Jose, Calif. and Los Angeles are the oldest in our study. The average age for these three areas was 31.6 years old, nearly a year older than the average 30.8 across the remaining 47 largest metros in the country. These homebuyers also face the highest average down payment amount.
- Buffalo, N.Y., Detroit and Minneapolis are the metros with the youngest potential millennial homebuyers. The average age for these three areas was 30.2 years old.
- San Jose, Calif., San Francisco and San Diego are markets where potential millennial homebuyers had the highest average credit scores. The average credit score for these three areas combined was nearly 711. By comparison, the average credit score for millennial homebuyers across the 50 largest metros in the country was 658.
- Millennials in Oklahoma City, Louisville, Ky. and Memphis, Tenn., had the lowest average credit scores. Credit scores in these three areas were 633, 632 and 625, respectively.
50 Largest US Metros Ranked by Millennial Homebuying Popularity
Rank
Metro
% of purchase requests (millennials)
Average age of potential buyers (millennials)
Average credit score value (millennials)
Average requested loan Amount (millennials)
Average down payment (millennials)
1
Minneapolis
56.20%
30.4
672
$219,590
$31,812
2
Buffalo, N.Y.
56.10%
30.1
652
$137,739
$20,777
3
San Jose, Calif.
55.80%
31.7
720
$637,201
$148,098
4
Denver
55.30%
30.8
682
$316,524
$49,361
5
Salt Lake City
54.90%
30.5
675
$264,275
$39,071
6
Pittsburgh
54.50%
30.5
651
$144,414
$21,663
7
Milwaukee
54.30%
30.9
652
$177,412
$25,700
8
Austin, Texas
53.80%
30.9
677
$252,590
$40,571
9
St. Louis
53.80%
30.6
638
$152,258
$20,507
10
Detroit
53.70%
30.2
646
$156,582
$23,846
11
Philadelphia
53.50%
30.9
654
$200,803
$32,124
12
Cleveland
53.00%
30.6
649
$137,775
$19,769
13
Chicago
52.90%
31
664
$213,433
$33,612
14
Kansas City, Mo.
52.80%
30.8
642
$167,005
$30,514
15
Boston
52.70%
30.8
687
$349,871
$62,335
16
Cincinnati
52.60%
30.5
640
$155,775
$21,979
17
Hartford, Conn.
52.60%
30.9
658
$189,284
$28,002
18
Seattle
52.60%
31
683
$374,810
$63,723
19
San Francisco
52.10%
31.8
719
$613,407
$139,071
20
Washington
51.90%
31.2
681
$336,290
$51,192
21
New York
51.80%
31.3
691
$353,801
$69,490
22
Indianapolis
51.50%
30.5
638
$163,752
$22,422
23
Houston
51.50%
30.9
650
$207,343
$30,399
24
Richmond, Va.
51.20%
30.8
649
$207,891
$27,663
25
Columbus, Ohio
51.20%
30.7
649
$172,571
$25,556
26
Nashville, Tenn.
51.10%
30.6
655
$226,921
$33,358
27
Dallas
51.10%
30.9
651
$217,331
$31,102
28
Oklahoma
50.60%
30.7
633
$158,874
$21,067
29
Louisville, Ky.
50.50%
30.5
632
$156,768
$20,955
30
Portland, Ore.
50.10%
30.9
676
$282,779
$44,110
31
New Orleans
49.90%
31.2
637
$188,262
$26,276
32
Providence, R.I.
49.80%
30.8
657
$231,321
$30,758
33
Raleigh, N.C.
49.80%
30.9
668
$227,211
$32,626
34
Charlotte, N.C.
49.50%
30.8
651
$206,896
$30,547
35
Baltimore
49.30%
30.9
658
$234,609
$31,860
36
Virginia Beach, Va.
49.20%
31
635
$201,339
$23,121
37
Los Angeles
49.10%
31.4
690
$458,395
$81,382
38
Birmingham, Ala.
48.90%
30.6
634
$162,592
$21,622
39
San Antonio
48.60%
30.9
638
$189,119
$24,061
40
Memphis, Tenn.
48.30%
31
625
$160,486
$22,417
41
Atlanta
48.10%
30.9
641
$203,133
$28,009
42
San Diego
47.70%
31.4
693
$417,223
$67,613
43
Sacramento, Calif.
46.80%
31.1
674
$298,153
$44,001
44
Orlando, Fla.
45.30%
31
649
$210,886
$29,504
45
Riverside, Calif.
45.20%
31.1
652
$279,313
$35,684
46
Phoenix
43.70%
30.6
651
$230,148
$30,911
47
Jacksonville, Fla.
43.70%
31
638
$182,469
$23,284
48
Miami
43.60%
31.1
660
$248,363
$38,467
49
Las Vegas
40.30%
31.1
646
$245,093
$33,361
50
Tampa, Fla.
40.30%
30.9
644
$191,983
$25,584
For the full study and data set, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage/most-popular-cities-millennial-homebuyers/
Methodology
LendingTree analyzed mortgage requests and offers for borrowers aged 23 to 38 years from Jan. 1, 2019 to Nov. 31, 2019, along with requests from the total population of mortgage seekers based on the property location. The city rankings are generated from the percentage of total purchase mortgage requests received by LendingTree from borrowers in the millennial generation.
About LendingTree
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, customized recommendations to improve credit health, and notification when there are opportunities to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Megan Greuling
Megan.greuling@lendingtree.com
704-943-8208
