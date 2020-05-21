LendingUSA™ Continues to Innovate, Launching Instant ID Verification Feature

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingUSA, a leading point-of-sale financing solution, today announced the launch of their new instant ID verification feature, improving identity security for borrowers, and streamlining the entire loan application & funding process for merchants.

As a part of LendingUSA's commitment to continuously innovate and offer the best point-of-sale financing solution, this instant ID verification feature goes above and beyond to ensure enhanced security for every applicant, as well as faster funding for merchants.

This instant ID Verification feature accelerates and simplifies the borrower application flow. Not only does the automation enhance the borrower experience, it also improves the validation process, while staying compliant with KYC.

How it works:

Upon selecting an offer, the instant ID verification will send a text message to the borrower, prompting them to confirm their identity. The borrower will then take three photos: front and back of their government-issued identification card, as well as a selfie.

As soon as the borrower submits their photos, LendingUSA's new Instant ID verification feature verifies the borrower's government-issued identity automatically in under 30 seconds. Upon confirmation, both the borrower and merchant are notified. Learn more about instant ID verification here.

"At LendingUSA, we are committed to consistent enhancements and product innovations that will continue to protect our borrowers and merchants from fraud, while also enhancing their overall experience with us," says Camilo Concha, Founder & CEO of LendingUSA. "This is just one of many product innovations our teams are working on in the months to come that will elevate the LendingUSA experience."

About LendingUSA

LendingUSA is an award-winning point-of-sale (POS) fintech company that offers merchants a seamless financing solution with access to loan decisions in seconds, promotional financing terms, and low monthly payment options for its customers across various specialty niche markets.

Founded in 2015, LendingUSA has grown to over 8,000 merchants nationwide and has processed over $2 billion in borrower loan requests. LendingUSA is committed to creating the best financing experience available through its proprietary point-of-sale lending solution. LendingUSA works closely with its merchant partners, providing the tools and training they need to easily and efficiently maximize customer financing approvals and grow their business. Loans offered range from $1,000 up to $35,000. The company also boasts an average consumer rating of 4.8 out of 5-stars.

All loans are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered bank, Member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.LendingUSA.com

