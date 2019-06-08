LendingUSA Secures Exclusive Partnership with Missouri's Largest Funeral Association

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Missouri Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association, the largest association of funeral service professionals in the state of Missouri, has officially partnered with LendingUSA, the industry's leading provider of at-need financing.

LendingUSA, the only at-need financing company to be endorsed by the MFDEA, gives funeral directors a point-of-sale solution for funeral payment, allowing every family to apply for financing from anywhere and receive a pre-approval decision in just seconds. As part of the partnership, MFDEA members will receive an exclusive discount on all non-prime loans funded through LendingUSA, enabling them to save potentially thousands of dollars per year.

The MFDEA offers many services to support funeral professionals in Missouri, including educational and career resources, industry advocacy at the state and federal level, and an annual convention that is the largest gathering of funeral professionals statewide.

"We believe the funeral industry is changing, and families need new payment options," says Mike Testa, President of LendingUSA. "We're glad to be partnering with the MFDEA to help their members take advantage of our unique service and ultimately better serve their families."

About LendingUSA

LendingUSA is the largest and fastest growing funeral financing solution in the country, and the only financing option of its kind to be exclusively endorsed by the NFDA. Its mission is to redefine how families pay for funerals, with pre-approval decisions in seconds and fast, direct funding to funeral homes. For more information on LendingUSA, funeral directors can call (800) 574-9945 or sign up for a free demo at https://go.lendingusa.com/mfdea/ All loans are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Bank. Member FDIC.

About MFDEA

The MFDEA is the largest association dedicated to licensed funeral care professionals in the state of Missouri. Their mission is to encourage excellence in funeral service, to provide members with exceptional resources and assistance, to represent and protect the common interest of its members, and to educate the membership and public about our profession. They were originally founded in 1888 and represents over 700 funeral service professionals statewide, offering a variety of useful benefits and services to members. For more information, visit http://www.mofuneral.org.

SOURCE LendingUSA