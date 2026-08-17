Lendlease Slips To Loss In FY26, FUM Down; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Lendlease Group (LLESF, LLC.AX), an Australian construction and real estate company, on Monday reported a loss in fiscal 2026, compared to prior year's profit, hurt by one-time charges and weak revenues. Funds under management were also lower.

In Australia, the shares closed Monday's trading 11.46% lower at A$2.8600.

In fiscal 2026, loss after tax attributable to stapled securityholders was A$749 million, compared to prior year's profit of A$225 million.

Loss per stapled securities excluding treasury securities was 110.0 cents, compared to profit of 33.0 cents last year. Loss per stapled securities on issue was 108.4 cents, compared to profit of 32.6 cents a year ago.

The company said the loss was driven by non-recurring items in the Capital Release Unit or CRU segment, including asset impairments and external valuation impacts.

Financial performance from the Investments, Development and Construction or IDC segments delivered earnings per share of 33.7 cents at the top end of the full-year guidance range.

Loss before tax was A$654 million, compared to prior year's profit of A$364 million.

Revenue fell to A$5.429 billion from last year's A$7.749 billion.

Funds under management or FUM ended the year at A$43.9 billion, lower than A$48.9 billion last year, reflecting planned portfolio recycling for investment partners.

Further, the company noted that no company dividend was declared due to the operating loss, while a full year distribution of 15.7 cents per security was declared from the Trust.

Looking ahead, Andrew Nieland and Penny Ransom, joint Interim CEOs, said, "Momentum is building across our Development and Construction segments, with strong pipeline growth and further opportunities being pursued, while new mandates in Investments will be deployed in FY27 to take advantage of market opportunities in support of our investors."

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