LenioBio announces the appointment of Professor Daniel Bracewell to its Scientific Advisory Board

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LenioBio GmbH, today announced a strengthening of its Scientific Advisory Board with the appointment of Prof. Daniel Bracewell, Professor of Bioprocess Analysis at University College London's Department of Biological Engineering.

"Daniel's in-depth scientific knowledge in synthetic biology, including cell-free protein production on the one hand and the translation to biomanufacturing on the other hand, will support our transition towards large-scale manufacturing of therapeutics under cGMP conditions." said Remberto Martis, Chief Executive Officer of LenioBio.

Prof. Bracewell, has made major contributions to the fundamental understanding of biopharmaceutical purification operations throughout his career, including collaborations with Thailand, India and the U.S. He has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed journal articles and supervises multiple academic projects, many of which are in collaboration with industry. Additionally, Prof. Bracewell is the academic lead for the UCL-Pall Biotech Centre of Excellence and a founding member of the Future Targeted Healthcare Manufacturing Hub, which aims to transform the manufacturing practice of future targeted biotherapeutics.

"I'm very excited to join the Scientific Advisory Board of LenioBio, and I believe we are on the cusp of an era where "cell-free" approaches are widely applied to the synthesis of biological therapies. The opportunity to support the company towards its goal of establishing a robust industrial process is a privilege. Once completed, LenioBio will be in the unique position to make distributed manufacturing a reality." said Prof. Bracewell.

Details of LenioBio's full Scientific Advisory Board can be found online at https://www.leniobio.com/team

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758134/LenioBio_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leniobio-announces-the-appointment-of-professor-daniel-bracewell-to-its-scientific-advisory-board-301617126.html

SOURCE LenioBio GmbH