Lennar Appoints Jim Parker As COO And David Grove As EVP, Homebuilding

(RTTNews) - Lennar Corp. (LEN, LEN.B) announced that it appointed Jim Parker as Chief Operating Officer and David Grove as Executive Vice President, Homebuilding, effective immediately.

Parker and Grove most recently served as Area Presidents, leading Lennar's East and West operations, respectively. Parker and Grove each bring 30 years of homebuilding industry experience.

Parker joined Lennar as Regional President through its 2018 merger with CalAtlantic Homes, where he had served as Region President following the merger of Ryland Homes and Standard Pacific. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at John Wieland Homes and Beazer Homes, founded and sold Parker Chandler Homes — operating across Atlanta, Charlotte, and Myrtle Beach — and later served as Atlanta Division President and Area President at Ryland Homes.

Grove joined Lennar in 1999 as a Construction Area Manager in Austin and has spent his entire career with the company, advancing through roles in construction management and operations before becoming Division President in 2004. He led Lennar's San Antonio Division for more than a decade and oversaw both the Austin and San Antonio Divisions before relocating to Dallas in 2017 as Division President of the Dallas-Fort Worth Division. He was named Regional President for Texas in 2022 before assuming his Area President role.