14.09.2023 22:39:14

Lennar Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.11 billion, or $3.87 per share. This compares with $1.47 billion, or $5.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Lennar Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.1 billion or $3.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $8.73 billion from $8.93 billion last year.

Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.11 Bln. vs. $1.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.87 vs. $5.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.51 -Revenue (Q3): $8.73 Bln vs. $8.93 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lennar Corp.mehr Nachrichten