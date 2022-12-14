|
Lennar Corp. Q4 Income Advances, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $1.32 billion, or $4.55 per share. This compares with $1.19 billion, or $3.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.6% to $10.17 billion from $8.43 billion last year.
Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.32 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.55 vs. $3.91 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.89 -Revenue (Q4): $10.17 Bln vs. $8.43 Bln last year.
