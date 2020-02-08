Lennar Debuts 116 Towns In Downtown Fishers

FISHERS, Ind., Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is celebrating the grand opening of 116 Towns, a brand new townhome community bringing the best of contemporary, low-maintenance urban living to the heart of Fishers, Indiana. The public is invited to tour 116 Towns during its Grand Opening weekend, Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

"Fishers is a safe, fun and fast-growing community with excellent schools and a ton of amenities," said Lennar Indianapolis Division President Craig Jensen. "It's exciting to build 116 Towns here, knowing that we're giving residents not only an exceptional townhome design but also providing them with an award-winning location."

With just 31 townhomes available, 116 Towns offers floorplans from 2,073 to 2,327 square feet, with three bedrooms, two baths and an attached two-car garage. Each of the community's three, three-story floorplans offer a bright, open design with generous living spaces, center-island kitchens and spa-inspired owner's suites. These Wi-Fi Certified homes also maximize the latest in technology with conveniences like an Echo Dot, Ring Pro video doorbell, Honeywell Pro thermostat and Wi-Fi smart lock.

All homes at 116 Towns come with Lennar's industry exclusive Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At 116 Towns this includes GE stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, upgraded cabinets, hardwood flooring in all main living areas, a modern glass fireplace and lawn care and snow removal to provide residents with a truly low-maintenance lifestyle. Pricing begins in the $350,000s.

Located on 116th Street, just west of the I-69/SR-37 split, 116 Towns is just 30 minutes from the jobs and excitement of Indianapolis and within walking distance to a plethora of local dining, shopping and recreation. The community is also less than one-half mile from the Thomas A. Weaver Municipal Complex and five miles from Geist Reservoir, the second-largest manmade lake in Indiana – all within a town that is regularly named one of the nation's safest and best places to live.

For more on 116 Towns, visit the community at 8216 E. 116th St., Fishers, Indiana or call (317) 659-3200. Additional information is available online at the 116 Towns Community Website­ or at www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of the Company's homes and, through Lennar Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar Corporation's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

