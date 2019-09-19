Lennar Debuts Three New Home Models At Winchester At Harmony Grove Village In Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the grand opening of Winchester at Harmony Grove Village, a new collection of ranch-style and two-story home designs boasting spacious floorplans, ground-floor master bedroom suites, state-of-the-art technology and a simplified homebuying process through Lennar's Everything's Included® program. The public is invited to tour the new home designs and experience the lifestyle at Harmony Grove Village during a Grand Opening event on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"Just 40 minutes from downtown San Diego, but with a more relaxed country feel in the hills of Escondido, Winchester at Harmony Grove Village delivers what homebuyers in this market crave: spacious homes thoughtfully designed within a community that caters to active outdoor lifestyles," said Bill Ostrem, Lennar's San Diego Division President. "In addition to the ground-floor master bedroom suites in each model, Winchester offers Lennar's Next Gen® floorplan, a home within a home that enables multi-generational living without sacrificing comfort or privacy."

Winchester at Harmony Grove Village's 63 new homes range from 3,743 to 4,243 square feet with four to five bedrooms and 3-1/2 to 5-1/2 bathrooms with three-bay tandem garages. Situated on large homesites, all models feature state-of-the-art rooftop solar power, spacious living areas, modern kitchens with oversized islands and generous ground-floor master suites and office spaces. The Next Gen model features a separate living suite with kitchenette, sitting area, bedroom, bath and laundry to better meet the growing trend of multi-generational living.

All homes include Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which ensures that today's most desired new-home features are offered to residents in one package, at no extra cost. Among these are a Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ package, green building features such as Energy Star® appliances and WaterSense® faucets, luxury designs and finishes, and extended services that simplify the home buying and owning experience.

Neighborhood amenities at Harmony Village will include a community swimming pool with spa barbeque area and fireplace as well as seven community parks and two miles of scenic multi-use trails with plans for an equestrian area, dog park and village center with local shops. Just 15 minutes from the world-famous San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Winchester at Harmony Village is even closer to neighborhood shopping, dining and other services in Escondido.

For more on Winchester at Harmony Village, visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/san-diego/escondido/harmony-grove-village/winchester or call 760-273-5751.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

