Lennar Aktie
WKN: 851022 / ISIN: US5260571048
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24.06.2026 19:23:00
Lennar Hasn't Sold Homes This Cheap Since 2017. Here's What That Means for the Housing Market.
The number jumped out at me the moment I saw it. Lennar's (NYSE: LEN) average sales price for homes delivered in the second quarter of 2026 was $371,000 -- a price the company hasn't seen since the first quarter of 2017, when it averaged $365,000. That's not a small number to sit with here. It means that one of America's largest homebuilders just rolled back its prices by nearly a decade in nominal terms. In a country where the median existing home now sits above $412,000, let's get into the signal this is sending.This didn't happen because the housing market collapsed. Lennar delivered 20,519 homes in Q2 2026 -- a 2% year-over-year increase -- and maintained full-year delivery guidance of 82,000 to 83,000 homes. It happened because Lennar deliberately chose to compete on price, rather than wait for conditions to improve. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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