Lennar Offers Next Gen® Home Designs in San Diego County's Harmony Grove Village

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, the nation's leading homebuilder, is now selling its highly sought-after Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplan at Harmony Grove Village. Since its inception in 2011, the Next Gen® floorplan has offered a solution to address the rising trend of multigenerational households. Home shoppers in search of the ideal home to accommodate multigenerational or dual living needs can now take advantage of several options at Whittingham and Winchester situated in San Diego County's popular Harmony Grove Village.

"We've seen many different family types benefit from living in multigenerational homes. These families really love and value being able to see one another every day," said Bill Ostrem, San Diego Division President for Lennar San Diego. "Whether it's a family with young kids whose live-in grandparents act as full-time nannies, young adults still living at home or aging grandparents these floorplans provide a great solution for everyone involved. The Next Gen® concept essentially offers two homes with one payment."

Nationwide, Lennar has sold 10,000 Next Gen® homes since introducing the unique floorplan. Offering privacy with the ability to live together, the thoughtful home design includes a stunning main home plus an attached suite boasting its own private entrance, living area, kitchenette, washer and dryer, bedroom and bathroom. At Winchester, the Residence Three features one of Lennar's Next Gen® designs boasting 4,243 square feet, five bedrooms and five and one-half bathrooms. Pricing starts in the high $800,000s.

At Whittingham, Lennar offers two home designs that feature a large guest suite. These single-family layouts are available in the Residence One X and Residence Two X plans, both of which feature a kitchenette, living room, bathroom and bedroom – with a private entrance available exclusively in the One X plan. At Whittingham, these two floorplans offer approximately 3,183 to 3,922 square feet of living space, with four to five bedrooms and three and one-half to four and one-half bathrooms. The community offers single and two-story options. Prices start from the high $800,000s.

Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program adds incredible value to these homes. Popular features and upgrades, such as solar, granite or quartz countertops, integrated home automation and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ designs come included at no additional cost.

Lennar is now selling six communities at Harmony Grove Village in Escondido – with two communities, Andalucia and Cavalli, that are nearly sold out. All residents of Harmony Grove Village enjoy access to incredible amenities, such as parks, an extensive multi-use trail system, The Grove pool and recreation area and more.

To learn more, visit www.lennar.com/sd or call (760) 273-5751 to schedule your tour today.

