Lennar Opens New Phase of Luxury Townhomes in Howard County's Best-Selling Community

HANOVER, Md., July 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's largest homebuilders, announced the opening of their newest phase of luxury townhomes at Oxford Square, one of their best-selling communities in Maryland. This new phase, called The Yards at Oxford Square, is comprised of three- and four-story luxury townhomes.

There are two spacious floorplans to choose from, The Arcadia and The Easton, with pricing from the upper $400s. These homes offer up to five bedrooms, four full baths, two-car garages and optional fourth-floor lofts with a rooftop terrace. The main floor also includes a show-stopping chef's kitchen with an oversized island and built-in breakfast bar.

All of the townhomes will come standard with Lennar's Everything's Included® program. This means that the design features homebuyers are looking for – such as granite countertops, wide-plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, home automation, upgraded lighting, open concept floorplans and more – all come standard. With the Everything's Included® program, homebuyers don't have to worry about how much these finishes cost, as they are included in the price of the home.

The Yards at Oxford Square is also LEED Gold Certified, meaning the homes are constructed to a higher standard of energy efficiency and environmental consciousness. This translates into better indoor air quality, more comfortable living spaces and an environmentally responsible lifestyle.

The LEED rating system, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the foremost program for buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance. A home can achieve LEED certification under the LEED for Homes program after undergoing a technically rigorous process, including the incorporation of green strategies to achieve efficiency and healthy indoor environments. The sound design and operation of the home is tested and measured through onsite inspections and a home energy (HERS) rating.

The community's amenities have also been designed with healthy living in mind, offering residents a variety of ways to keep active. There are open green spaces, walking and biking trails, tot lots, a dog park, a swimming pool, a tennis court, play fields and an upscale fitness center. At the heart of it all is a community center, along with a highly-ranked elementary school and middle school, so children are never far from home.

But the children of this community aren't the only ones with an easy commute. Developed in one of the most convenient locations in Howard County, The Yards at Oxford Square is just a short walk from the Dorsey MARC station, putting residents within easy reach of downtown Baltimore and Washington, D.C. And just around the corner are BWI, I-95 and the Baltimore/Washington Parkway.

For those interested in learning more about The Yards at Oxford Square, we recommend visiting our Welcome Home Center at 7551 Crowley Street, Hanover, MD. Our New Home Consultants are always happy to answer any questions homebuyers may have. You can also call 888-214-2380 for more information or visit LiveOxfordMD.com.

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit http://www.lennar.com.

SOURCE Lennar