Lennar Aktie

Lennar für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851022 / ISIN: US5260571048

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28.05.2026 14:30:00

Lennar Stock Is Down as the U.S. Housing Market Struggles. Is the Stock a Buy in 2026?

These days, it's difficult to have a conversation about residential real estate without addressing the issue of housing affordability. Getting down to the heart of the matter, many prospective buyers, particularly younger buyers, are priced out of the market.Compounding that issue is the fact that rising yields on Treasury bonds are elevating mortgage rates. Last week, the rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 6.5%. Yet even with that clear headwind, new home sales in March registered a seasonally adjusted rate of 682,000, rising sequentially and year over year. Lennar stock is down, but the market may not be appreciating its upside potential. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Lennar Corp. 76,98 -1,03% Lennar Corp.

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