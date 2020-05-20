|
20.05.2020 21:16:00
Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend
DALLAS, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) voted to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2020.
Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International Inc. stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII".
Contact: Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations of Lennox International Inc., 972-497-6670.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennox-international-declares-quarterly-dividend-301063007.html
SOURCE Lennox International Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Anleger greifen zu -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Mittwoch hohe Gewinne verbuchen. Auch die Wall Street präsentiert sich deutlich höher. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich jedoch zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.