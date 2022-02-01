|
01.02.2022 13:50:02
Lennox Int'l Boosts FY22 Earnings Outlook As Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Lennox International Inc. (LII) raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, but reiterated annual revenue growth outlook.
For fiscal 2022, the company raised its earnings and adjusted from continuing operations guidance to a range of $13.50 to $14.50 per share from the prior forecast range of $13.40 to $14.40 per share. However, it reiterated its revenue growth guidance of 5 to 10 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $14.01 per share on a revenue growth of 6.5 percent to $4.45 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the fourth quarter, income from continuing operations declined to $83.5 million or $2.27 per share from $112.2 million or $2.91 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted income from continuing operations for the quarter was $2.35 per share, compared to $2.89 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Net sales for the quarter grew 6 percent to $964.8 million from $914.0 million in the same quarter last year.
The street was looking for earnings of $1.99 per share on net sales of $957.47 million for the quarter.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lennox International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.01.22
|Ausblick: Lennox International zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.21
|Lennox International inc (LII) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
23.10.21
|Ausblick: Lennox International verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|Lennox International inc (LII) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Lennox International Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lennox International Inc.
|244,00
|-2,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen fester -- ATX und DAX beenden ersten Februartag mit Gewinnen -- Leichtes Plus an Japans Börse - Feiertagspause in China
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging am Dienstag nach oben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls freundlich. An den US-Börsen ging es am Dienstag auswärts. In Fernost waren die Käufer in der Überzahl.