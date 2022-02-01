NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
01.02.2022 13:50:02

Lennox Int'l Boosts FY22 Earnings Outlook As Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Lennox International Inc. (LII) raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, but reiterated annual revenue growth outlook.

For fiscal 2022, the company raised its earnings and adjusted from continuing operations guidance to a range of $13.50 to $14.50 per share from the prior forecast range of $13.40 to $14.40 per share. However, it reiterated its revenue growth guidance of 5 to 10 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $14.01 per share on a revenue growth of 6.5 percent to $4.45 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, income from continuing operations declined to $83.5 million or $2.27 per share from $112.2 million or $2.91 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted income from continuing operations for the quarter was $2.35 per share, compared to $2.89 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 6 percent to $964.8 million from $914.0 million in the same quarter last year.

The street was looking for earnings of $1.99 per share on net sales of $957.47 million for the quarter.

