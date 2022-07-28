|
28.07.2022 14:47:35
Lennox Int'l Boosts FY22 Outlook As Q2 Results Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Lennox International Inc. (LII) raised its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022.
For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings and adjusted in a range of $13.80 to $14.50 per share on revenue growth of 10 to 15 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings and adjusted in a range of $13.50 to $14.50 per share on revenue growth of 7 to 11 percent.
On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $14.13 per share on a revenue growth of 9.6 percent to $4.59 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the second quarter, net income increased to $177.2 million or $4.96 per share from $170.2 million or $4.51 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $5.00 per share, compared to $4.57 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Net sales for the quarter grew 10 percent to $1.37 billion from $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year.
The street was looking for earnings of $4.76 per share on net sales of $1.35 million for the quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
