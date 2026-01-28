Lennox Int'l Guides FY26 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Lennox International Inc. (LII) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026, in line with estimates.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $23.50 to $25.00 per share on a revenue growth of approximately 6 to 7 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $24.52 per share on a revenue growth of 6.36 percent to $5.60 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, LII is trading on the NYSE at $455.01, down $43.66 or 8.76 percent.

