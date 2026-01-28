Lennox International Aktie
WKN: 924838 / ISIN: US5261071071
|
28.01.2026 13:00:08
Lennox Int'l Guides FY26 In Line With Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Lennox International Inc. (LII) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026, in line with estimates.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $23.50 to $25.00 per share on a revenue growth of approximately 6 to 7 percent.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $24.52 per share on a revenue growth of 6.36 percent to $5.60 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, LII is trading on the NYSE at $455.01, down $43.66 or 8.76 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lennox International Inc.
|
27.01.26
|Ausblick: Lennox International legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Lennox International vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.25