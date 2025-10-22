Lennox International Aktie
Lennox Int'l Lowers FY25 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Lennox International Inc. (LII) lowered its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025 in light of the ongoing industry volume pressures and consumer confidence trends.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $22.75 to $23.25 per share on a revenue decline of about 1 percent.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $23.25 to $24.25 per share on a revenue growth of about 3 percent.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $23.30 per share on a revenue growth of 0.54 percent to $5.37 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
