Lennox International Aktie

WKN: 924838 / ISIN: US5261071071

22.10.2025 13:00:53

Lennox Int'l Lowers FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Lennox International Inc. (LII) lowered its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025 in light of the ongoing industry volume pressures and consumer confidence trends.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $22.75 to $23.25 per share on a revenue decline of about 1 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $23.25 to $24.25 per share on a revenue growth of about 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $23.30 per share on a revenue growth of 0.54 percent to $5.37 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

