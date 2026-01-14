Lennox International Aktie

14.01.2026 14:30:49

Lennox Invests Undisclosed Sum In Commercial HVAC Business

(RTTNews) - Lennox International Inc. (LII), an energy-efficient climate-control solutions provider, Wednesday announced that it is investing in its commercial HVAC business to enhance product availability and expand distribution capacity.

The financial details of the investment have not been disclosed by the company.

Further, the climate control solutions provider is also investing in digital tools to improve customer experience and has recently launched Commercial Quick Quote on LennoxPros, enabling contractors and dealers to quote and order emergency replacement rooftop units in minutes.

"These investments position our Commercial business for long-term growth. Strengthening our distribution and digital capabilities makes it easier for customers to access what they need and helps our teams support them more effectively.", said Lennox Building Climate Solutions EVP and President Joe Nassab.

On Tuesday, LII shares closed at $531, down 0.42% on the New York Stock Exchange.

