|
21.09.2023 15:22:31
Lennox To Sell European Commercial HVAC And Refrigeration Businesses To Syntagma Capital
(RTTNews) - Lennox International Inc. (LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, announced Thursday it has entered into an agreement to sell its Lyon, France-based European commercial HVAC and refrigeration businesses to funds managed by Syntagma Capital.
The closing of the transaction is subject to obtaining required consents, works council consultations, and customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!