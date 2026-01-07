Lenovo Group Aktie

WKN: A0B7GH / ISIN: US5262501050

07.01.2026 03:01:51

Lenovo Advances Hybrid AI Advantage With Launch Of Agentic AI And XIQ Platforms

(RTTNews) - Lenovo has announced the next phase of its Hybrid AI Advantage, unveiling Lenovo Agentic AI and Lenovo xIQ, two new enterprise solutions designed to simplify and accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence at scale.

Agentic AI provides organizations with governance, lifecycle automation, and advisory services to help deploy production-ready AI agents quickly and responsibly. By combining Lenovo AI Services with the Lenovo AI Library of validated use cases, enterprises can move from proof-of-concept to full deployment in as little as three months.

Lenovo xIQ introduces three delivery platforms spanning intelligent agents, the digital workplace, and hybrid infrastructure. These platforms enable rapid no-code AI agent creation, improve employee productivity through proactive issue detection and remediation, and optimize hybrid cloud operations with integrated AIOps, FinOps, and DevOps.

Together, Agentic AI and xIQ extend Lenovo's Hybrid AI Advantage from a foundational architecture to a complete lifecycle-driven approach, helping enterprises operationalize AI with confidence. With proven use cases and full-stack support, Lenovo positions itself as one of the few providers capable of guiding organizations through the entire AI journey—from agent creation to enterprise-wide deployment.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zu Verlusten, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

