Motorola Solutions Aktie

Motorola Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YHMA / ISIN: US6200763075

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.01.2026 03:34:22

Lenovo And Motorola Unveil Qira AI Super Agent, New Flagship Devices, And Expanded AI Portfolio

(RTTNews) - At Tech World @ CES 2026, Lenovo showcased its boldest vision yet for Hybrid AI, unveiling Lenovo and Motorola Qira, a unified personal AI super agent designed to work seamlessly across PCs, smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Qira embodies Lenovo's vision of "one AI, multiple devices," delivering context-aware assistance and orchestrating tasks across ecosystems to elevate productivity, creativity, and connection.

Lenovo also expanded its AI PC portfolio with Intel, introducing new Aura Edition devices powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. The lineup includes ThinkPad X1 Aura Edition laptops, Yoga Series Aura Edition consumer PCs, and distinctive all-in-one desktops, all featuring adaptive intelligence, proactive support, and cross-device sharing.

Motorola strengthened its premium smartphone portfolio with two flagship AI devices: the motorola razr fold, featuring an expansive 8.1-inch display and advanced creator tools, and the motorola signature, the brand's most refined smartphone with four 50MP AI-powered cameras and seven years of OS and security updates. In partnership with FIFA, Motorola also introduced the razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition, inspired by the tournament's official brand and offering exclusive AI experiences.

Beyond devices, Lenovo announced breakthrough AI-native concepts, new ThinkSystem and ThinkEdge inferencing servers, and expanded Hybrid AI Advantage services. Collaborations with FIFA, Formula 1, and entertainment partners highlight how Lenovo's AI solutions are transforming industries and delivering immersive experiences for fans worldwide.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Motorola Solutions Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Motorola Solutions Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lenovo Group Ltd (spons. ADRs) 19,20 -5,88% Lenovo Group Ltd (spons. ADRs)
Motorola Solutions Inc. 322,00 -1,17% Motorola Solutions Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zu Verlusten, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen