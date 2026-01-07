NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
07.01.2026 02:47:44
Lenovo And NVIDIA Unveil AI Cloud Gigafactory To Accelerate Hybrid AI Adoption
(RTTNews) - Lenovo Group Ltd (LNVGY, 0992.HK) has unveiled the Lenovo AI Cloud Gigafactory in partnership with NVIDIA, marking a major step forward in accelerating hybrid AI adoption across personal, enterprise, and public platforms.
The gigawatt-scale AI factory program is designed to help AI cloud providers bring next-generation workloads online faster, moving from creation to production at unprecedented scale.
Leveraging Lenovo's Neptune liquid cooling technology, global manufacturing capabilities, and NVIDIA's advanced computing platforms, the Gigafactory sets a new benchmark for scalable AI infrastructure. It enables providers to achieve "time to first token" in weeks, supporting trillion-parameter agentic AI, physical AI, and HPC applications. With access to NVIDIA's Blackwell Ultra architecture, GB300 NVL72 systems, and the newly announced Vera Rubin NVL72 flagship, the program delivers cutting-edge performance in compute, storage, and networking.
Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory Services further streamline deployment with full-lifecycle support, while AI-native platforms and repeatable use cases simplify delivery of specialized workloads.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
08:36
|Nvidia verlangt in China offenbar Vorkasse für H200-Chips (Spiegel Online)
|
08:04
|Nvidia on China and Asia’s data centre financing (Financial Times)
|
07.01.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 verliert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones legt letztendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Top-Aktie 2026: Warum ein Experte auf AMD statt NVIDIA setzt (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|06.01.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.12.25
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.12.25
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.12.25
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.12.25
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|06.01.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.12.25
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.12.25
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.12.25
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.12.25
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|06.01.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.12.25
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.12.25
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.12.25
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.12.25
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lenovo Group Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|19,20
|-5,88%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|162,38
|1,40%