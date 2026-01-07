NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.01.2026 02:47:44

Lenovo And NVIDIA Unveil AI Cloud Gigafactory To Accelerate Hybrid AI Adoption

(RTTNews) - Lenovo Group Ltd (LNVGY, 0992.HK) has unveiled the Lenovo AI Cloud Gigafactory in partnership with NVIDIA, marking a major step forward in accelerating hybrid AI adoption across personal, enterprise, and public platforms.

The gigawatt-scale AI factory program is designed to help AI cloud providers bring next-generation workloads online faster, moving from creation to production at unprecedented scale.

Leveraging Lenovo's Neptune liquid cooling technology, global manufacturing capabilities, and NVIDIA's advanced computing platforms, the Gigafactory sets a new benchmark for scalable AI infrastructure. It enables providers to achieve "time to first token" in weeks, supporting trillion-parameter agentic AI, physical AI, and HPC applications. With access to NVIDIA's Blackwell Ultra architecture, GB300 NVL72 systems, and the newly announced Vera Rubin NVL72 flagship, the program delivers cutting-edge performance in compute, storage, and networking.

Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory Services further streamline deployment with full-lifecycle support, while AI-native platforms and repeatable use cases simplify delivery of specialized workloads.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Analysen
06.01.26 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
29.12.25 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
29.12.25 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
19.12.25 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
09.12.25 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lenovo Group Ltd (spons. ADRs) 19,20 -5,88% Lenovo Group Ltd (spons. ADRs)
NVIDIA Corp. 162,38 1,40% NVIDIA Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zu Verlusten, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen