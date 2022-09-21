Lenovo Celebrates 30th Anniversary of ThinkSystem Innovation with Broadest Portfolio Enhancement in its History

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) announced the most comprehensive portfolio enhancement in its history, unveiling new end-to-end infrastructure solutions and services optimized to accelerate global IT modernization with advanced performance, security and sustainable computing capabilities. The new Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions V3 portfolio delivers industry-leading innovations to help companies of all sizes more easily deploy and manage hybrid multi-cloud and edge environments, as well as traditional and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads across retail, manufacturing, financial, healthcare, telecom industries and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005430/en/

Lenovo 30th Anniversary (Graphic: Business Wire)

The introduction celebrates the 30th anniversary of the ThinkSystem x86 server, a pivotal breakthrough in enterprise computing technology that enabled an open ecosystem for innovation and propelled businesses into the modern information era. Today, as global digitalization accelerates, Lenovo’s new Infrastructure Solutions V3 portfolio provides a unique open architecture with advanced management, superior reliability and extended security to help companies harness the new era of IT.

"Lenovo has pioneered infrastructure solutions that have transformed entire industries for more than 30 years,” said Kirk Skaugen, Executive Vice President, Lenovo Group and President of Infrastructure Solutions Group. "Building on this legacy, we are now delivering the broadest portfolio advancement in our history, with industry-leading performance, reliability and sustainability, all based on an open architecture that will help customers more easily harness data to solve humanity’s greatest challenges.”

Innovation for the New Era of IT

With data creation expected to double by 2025, the new era of IT reflects the demand for computing everywhere. Customers need a new IT architecture that spans client-edge-network-cloud-intelligence to help them harness data and create insights that can transform their businesses. The Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions V3 portfolio encompasses the next generation of ThinkSystem, ThinkAgile, and ThinkEdge servers and storage systems, recognized as the industry's most reliable and secure systems. Supported by next-generation AMD EPYC ™, Intel® Xeon® Scalable and Arm-based processors, as well as AMD Instinct and NVIDIA GPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, Lenovo customers can execute high-performance computing, AI and mission-critical business workloads across hybrid multi-cloud compute environments.

To simplify management from edge to cloud and provide greater agility, Lenovo also unveiled XClarity One, an industry-first, open cloud software management platform that combines TruScale Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Management-as-a-Service and Smarter Support analytics into a unified customer portal.

Lenovo XClarity One provides a modern, intuitive interface that simplifies IT orchestration, deployment, automation, metering and support from edge to cloud. Customers benefit from visibility into infrastructure performance, usage metering and support analytics. Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure as-a-Service provides a pay-as-you-go model, eliminating over-provisioning and providing real-time usage cost insight. Customers can also easily customize where management data resides, from public to private, across hybrid multi-cloud environments.

Optimized Solutions for Intelligent Transformation

As organizations continue to build out their hybrid multi-cloud infrastructures, they require robust solutions with agile deployment capabilities across a global open cloud architecture. Engineered to help generate faster insights from complex data, Lenovo’s optimized solutions provide integrated hardware, software and services designed to provide organizations of all sizes with an out-of-the box experience that is easy to deploy and purpose built for specific applications and workloads.

Lenovo’s next-generation of ThinkAgile V3 hyperconverged infrastructure solutions are pre-integrated with an open ecosystem of partners, including Microsoft, Nutanix and VMware software capabilities, and available via TruScale Infrastructure as a Service for ultimate flexibility. Customers can combine the convenience of a cloud-like experience with the security and control of traditional on-premises solutions.

Among the new solutions, there are three new Lenovo Microsoft Azure Solutions: SQL for AI and Machine Learning (ML) Insights, Backup and Recovery and Azure Virtual Desktop. For example, the AI and ML Insights solution delivers a pivotal application platform for data science. Leveraging the Lenovo ThinkAgile MX system and SQL Server’s stored procedure capabilities, data scientists and database developers can now run their ML scripts where the data resides. This eliminates the costly, time consuming and risky need to move data from storage to testing applications across the network, ultimately improving AI and ML performance, security and outcomes. The solutions are optimized to bring any business to the cloud and enable enterprise AI for everyone. Small businesses, such as doctors’ offices, retail spaces or branch offices can run hybrid cloud environments from the edge while leveraging a consumption-based price model.

This new solutions ecosystem helps organizations confidently deploy AI with a broad range of support for customers looking to take AI from concept to reality, including through the recently announced Lenovo AI Innovators program, which provides a one-stop shop to help independent software vendors (ISVs) and their customers simplify implementation. Recently, Lenovo worked with Kroger to help reduce customer friction and stock losses at self-service checkouts with Everseen’s Visual AI platform, enabled by Lenovo’s AI retail solutions and powerful servers, and the latest NVIDIA GPUs.

"We’re seeing a fantastic ripple effect from the Lenovo and Everseen solutions,” says Chris McCarrick, Senior Manager of Asset Protection Solutions and Technology, Kroger. "We’re already reporting fewer errors at self-checkout. Not only does this translate to reduced retail shrink, it also gives us a more accurate view of what stock is going out of the store. This allows us to stay on top of replenishing inventory, which boosts on-shelf availability for customers and ultimately increases our sales.”

Enhanced edge automation capabilities also make it easier than ever to support data-based decisions at the speed of business. The new Lenovo Open Cloud Automation (LOC-a) version 2.5 securely authenticates and activates leading ThinkEdge AI servers on site via a phone, accelerating business insights with a fully operational edge system within minutes or hours.

Lenovo also enables customers to leverage existing resources while scaling for comprehensive future growth with the new TruScale for HPC XtraRack solution, a flexible, on-premises solution that addresses the need to maximize HPC cluster resources and control shared access while providing faster business insights with elastic compute resources delivered as-a-Service.

IT Modernization at a Global Scale

For businesses today, safeguarding customer and company data while meeting regulatory compliance continues to be an essential requirement. Modern IT infrastructures must be fortified against increasingly sophisticated security threats and support the highest levels of business continuity. Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions V3 includes enhanced ThinkShield Security capabilities, available with the industry’s most modern infrastructure security capabilities for enhanced IT resiliency. Lenovo’s Modular Root of Trust helps protect, detect and recover from cyberattacks and digital compromises with bolstered tamper-detection and monitoring embedded into the chip design, while Lenovo System Guard ensures heightened security between manufacturing, delivery and deployment with advanced hardware monitoring. Lenovo’s supply chain tamper mitigation is also compliant with the industry’s most stringent security standards.

Beyond security, Lenovo’s globally engineered supply chain, ranked ninth in the world of all companies by Gartner, ensures systems are manufactured and delivered with efficiency and proximity of deployment. With a leading, localized manufacturing and supply chain, Lenovo meets local requirements while helping to reduce the product's carbon footprint. Lenovo has expanded its global reach, servicing over 180 markets with 35+ manufacturing facilities, including its first European in-house manufacturing facility recently opened in Hungary.

Sustainable Computing

In this era, businesses are expected to serve a larger purpose with sustainable and responsible innovation. Designed for the circular economy, Lenovo’s enhanced portfolio delivers advancements in sustainability services, packaging and product design to help customers reach their sustainability goals. Lenovo introduced a range of sustainability services, including the extension of its Lenovo CO2 Offset Services to select Lenovo ThinkSystem servers, helping companies offset emissions by supporting United Nations climate action projects. Additionally, newly available Lenovo TruScale Sustainability services offer pay-as-you-go utilization that helps prevent over-provisioning and supports reduced energy consumption, while Lenovo Asset Recovery Services help with end-of-life asset disposal.

Finally, the fifth generation of Lenovo Neptune™ Direct Water-Cooling technology extends industry-leading data center efficiency to a broader range of servers, recycling loops of warm water to cool systems and enabling customers to reduce power consumption up to 40 percent. Additionally, innovative packaging design uses a rack integration method of shipping servers pre-installed in racks, saving over 3.5 million pounds of cardboard to date. Together, these advancements help Lenovo customers meet sustainability goals and support Lenovo’s vision to achieve net-zero by 2050.

The new Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions V3 and ThinkSystem anniversary coincides with Lenovo’s iconic ThinkPad anniversary, commemorating 30 years of design and engineering innovation and demonstrating Lenovo’s evolution as a technology powerhouse.

Visit www.lenovo.com/thinksystem30 for more information on Lenovo’s enhanced end-to-end portfolio, scalable solutions and 30th anniversary of ThinkSystem innovation.

About Lenovo:

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com,and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO, THINKPAD, THINKSYSTEM, THINKAGILE, THINKEDGE, THINKSHIELD, XCLARITY, TRUSCALE and NEPTUNE are trademarks of Lenovo. Intel and XEON are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. AMD and EPYC are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices. NVIDIA is a trademark of NVIDIA Corporation. Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Lenovo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005430/en/