Lenovo Global IT Ramps Up HR Digital Transformation with UiPath Automation Technologies Globally

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Lenovo has achieved significant productivity and efficiency gains from implementing UiPath automation technologies globally.

Lenovo embarked on an enterprise-wide digital transformation with their 3S strategy—Smart IoT, Smart Infrastructure, and Smart Verticals—for industries. The successful digital transformation by Lenovo Group IT was attributed to the strong integration and application of enterprise automation, AI, and machine learning, as well as other integration technologies.

As a global technology powerhouse, Lenovo provides millions of intelligent devices to users all around the world. As the organization expands into new areas of infrastructure, mobile, solutions and services, enterprise-wide automation has become an important goal. To support this, Lenovo’s Global IT team has identified and implemented new digital transformation initiatives across the departments of finance, human resources (HR), and internal audit.

Given the evolving needs of the workforce as the organization grows, Lenovo’s Global IT team realized the potential for enterprise automation to streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and allow employees to focus on more value-added tasks.

To support the implementation of enterprise-wide automation, Lenovo’s Global IT team has successfully built automation processes across multiple workflows, enabling the global HR team to support and maximize business resources.

Business efficiency and process optimization through RPA

Managing a large workforce has led to high workloads for the Global HR team, which has to grapple with multiple tedious, repetitive, and time-consuming processes every month. As such, Lenovo’s Global IT team identified personal income tax declaration, expenses reimbursement, and payroll calculation as critical areas where automation would have a transformative effect by deploying software robots.

As a start, Lenovo built a Tax Declaration Robot that can automatically downloads data, generates individual income tax files, performs income tax declarations and data verification, and automatically reruns when an exception occurs.

Robots have also been built to enable highly visualized, structured, and digitalized payroll calculation processes, which facilitates the tracking of employee attendance in an efficient and convenient manner.

The robots also can also identify invoices through optical character recognition (OCR) software, and automatically generate, upload, and submit files in reimbursement processes, which has brought significant productivity gains. As a result, Lenovo has achieved time savings of more than 90%, increased recognition accuracy rate by nearly 99%, and substantially improved verification quality and timeliness on processes.

Maximized data utilization

Enterprise automation technology has helped Lenovo to significantly improve its data accuracy, and reduce the propensity for erroneous data input. Since implementing the robots, Lenovo has not encountered any business errors in such areas, and efficiency has increased by five to eight times, ensuring the timeliness of tax declaration and payroll payment. This helped the HR team to save at least 6,000 hours per year, freeing them to do more value-added work.

"Lenovo has been implementing UiPath to automate processes throughout our company, with the goal of gaining efficiencies and freeing up our employee’s time to focus on more rewarding types of work. The results so far have been very positive, including faster processes. Even better, our employees report an enhanced work experience, as now they can put their energy toward more engaging, higher-order activities. Our next step is looking at how we can bring this type of automation even further to other areas of Lenovo, as we continue our digital transformation journey,” said Arthur Hu, SVP and Global CIO, Lenovo and CTO, Solutions and Services Group.

Integration of rich AI technologies in operations

By pairing UiPath’s AI and automation technology, Lenovo’s robots can not only upload documents and data for specific tasks and sub-processes, but are able to automate full departmental processes, such as HR onboarding identification through self-developed OCR. This has allowed Lenovo to experience the benefits and opportunities of hyperautomation, freeing their human workforce to focus on more impactful tasks.

Chris Weber, Chief Business Officer at UiPath said, "We are pleased to play a key role in Lenovo’s automation journey to increase efficiency and reduce complexity amidst the evolving needs and requirements of the organization. Through our collaboration, we hope to establish Lenovo as a Fully Automated Enterprise to support their business growth using our end-to-end automation platform.”

