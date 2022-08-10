|
10.08.2022 10:07:15
Lenovo Group Q1 Net Income Rises
(RTTNews) - Lenovo Group (LNVGF.PK, LNVGY.PK) reported that its first quarter net income grew 11% year-on-year to $516 million. Basic earnings per share was $4.39 compared to $4.02. On a non-HKFRS basis, net income was up 35% to $556 million. Revenue was $17 billion, up 5% year-on-year in constant currency.
"We successfully grew our business and improved profitability for the ninth consecutive quarter, while our revenue mix from non-PC businesses reached 37%. Although external challenges may persist in the short-term, the digitalization trend continues to accelerate, and the hybrid work model is here to stay," said Yuanqing Yang, Lenovo CEO.
The Group said it remains committed to doubling investments in Research and Development and grew R&D spending 10% year on year and increased R&D headcount by 29% year on year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen in der Gewinnzone -- ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notieren die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.