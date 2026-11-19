(RTTNews) - Shares of Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK, 0992.HK) were losing around 3 percent in Hong Kong trading after the Chinese PC and mobile maker reported Thursday a loss in its second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to prior year's profit, hurt mainly by surge in operating expenses. Revenues, however, climbed from last year, mainly driven by growth in AI-related revenue.

Looking ahead, Lenovo said it aims to capture long-term demand for AI compute and deliver sustainable, profitable growth.

In the second quarter, net loss attributable to equity holders was $640 million or 5.17 cents per share, compared to prior year's profit of $340 million or 2.52 cents per share.

Adjusted attributable net profit was $1.361 billion, compared to $512 million last year.

Operating loss was $117 million, compared to prior year's operating profit of $643 million, reflecting 98 percent year-over-year surge in operating expenses to $4.96 billion.

Group revenue, however, climbed 48 percent to an all-time high of $30.24 billion from last year's $20.45 billion.

All business groups delivered record second-fiscal-quarter revenue while demonstrating strong profitability. The Infrastructure Solutions Group became an engine of hyper-growth with operating profit surpassing $1 billion for the first time, the firm noted.

AI-related revenue grew 79 percent year-on-year, surpassing the $10 billion mark for the first time and accounting for 36 percent of total Group revenue in the quarter.

Cloud Service Provider revenue for the Group grew nearly 170 percent year-on-year, and Enterprise & SMB infrastructure revenue was up 200 percent year-on-year.

Further, Lenovo's Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of 9.0 HK cents per share.

Looking ahead, Lenovo said it remains highly confident in the long-term growth opportunities across both infrastructure and devices. As AI shifts from training to inferencing, rapidly expanding real-world use cases are driving sustained compute demand across cloud, edge, and enterprise environments, the firm added.

In Hong Kong, Lenovo shares were trading at HK$16.720, down 2.79 percent.

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