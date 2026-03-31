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31.03.2026 07:19:00

Lenovo Teams Up With David Beckham To Drive AI Innovation In Global Football

(RTTNews) - Lenovo announced a global partnership with David Beckham, reinforcing its growing influence in the world of football. This collaboration builds on Lenovo's role as the Official Technology Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027, and represents the company's first-of-its-kind initiative with Beckham. Together, they will focus on sports-driven, AI-powered solutions designed to transform the game for clubs, players, officials, and fans.

The innovations aim to enhance team performance, elevate fan experiences, streamline operations, and unlock new revenue opportunities through advanced AI technology.

At the core of this partnership is the belief that the right technology, powered by AI, can help anyone perform at their best. David Beckham will play a key role in bringing this vision to life, while also featuring in Lenovo's upcoming global marketing campaign. The campaign is set to launch in May, just one month ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, highlighting Lenovo's commitment to combining technology and sport on a global stage.

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