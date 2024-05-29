|
29.05.2024 04:08:03
Lenovo to issue US$2 billion of convertible bonds to Saudi’s Alat to repay debt
LENOVO said on Wednesday (May 29) it would issue US$2 billion worth of zero-coupon convertible bonds to Alat, and had signed a collaboration agreement with the Saudi Arabian company to set up a new manufacturing facility in the Middle East.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
