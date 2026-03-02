Lenovo Group Aktie

Lenovo Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B7GH / ISIN: US5262501050

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.03.2026 03:26:53

Lenovo Unveils Adaptive AI Devices And Lenovo Qira

(RTTNews) - At MWC 2026, Lenovo introduced a new generation of adaptive AI devices and concepts designed for professionals, creators, students, and gamers. The lineup featured breakthrough innovations including a modular AI PC concept, a glasses-free 3D laptop, a foldable gaming handheld, and the rollout of Lenovo Qira, its system-level Personal Ambient Intelligence.

Lenovo Qira will debut across more than 20 devices in the Yoga, IdeaPad, Legion, and ThinkPad families, supporting six languages across nine regions, with expansion planned to Motorola smartphones later in 2026.

The showcase also highlighted commercial updates such as AI-ready ThinkPad T-Series models with enhanced repairability, the ThinkPad X13 Detachable, and rugged ThinkTab X11, alongside consumer devices like the Yoga 9i Aura Edition, Idea Tab Pro Gen 2, and Legion gaming systems.

By combining adaptive hardware with unified AI integration, Lenovo underscored its vision of democratizing AI and delivering more connected, intuitive computing experiences across its ecosystem.

Lenovo Group Limited (0992.HK) shares were trading at HK$9.460, reflecting a decline of HK$0.270 or 2.77%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lenovo Group Ltd (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten