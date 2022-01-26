Lenovo Unveils TruScale HPC as a Service

Today, at its Winterstock event, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) unveiled Lenovo TruScale™ High Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS), delivering the power of supercomputing to organizations of all sizes through a cloud-like experience. The new high performance computing (HPC) as-a-service (aaS) offering expands Lenovo’s everything as-a-service TruScale portfolio and enables HPC customers to access greater supercomputing resources, driving a faster time to answer for researchers working on solving humanity’s greatest challenges.

Cloud-based HPC is the fastest growing segment of high-performance computing, and on-demand resource consumption provides more efficient and scalable computing resources to meet workload requirements. The typical HPC cluster runs at nearly full capacity, with rapidly increasing demands for compute and storage cycles and little room for additional workloads. Lenovo TruScale HPCaaS delivers additional capacity that allows research institutions to better compete for grants while gaining faster insights. The technology provides rack-to-cloud level solutions that are critical to drive innovation across multiple sectors, including academia, pharma, manufacturing, and healthcare.

"Lenovo TruScale HPC as a Service allows for incredible innovation with the flexibility for HPC customers to expand their clusters when needed,” said Scott Tease, Vice President and General Manager of HPC at Lenovo. "We designed this offering to make high performance computing resources easier and faster to deploy, offering researchers the freedom to think bigger and without technology being a barrier to their success.”

New Possibilities with TruScale HPC as a Service

TruScale HPC as a Service maximizes HPC cluster resources and controls shared access through a simple, pay-per use model that is managed and supported by Lenovo. With technology that is installed right at the customer data center, HPC workload managers can dynamically access and provision resources on-demand. Additional cluster resources can be obtained through "push-button” access, which allows businesses to utilize additional computing, storage and acceleration capabilities as needed.

As a global leader in High Performance Computing, Lenovo is working closely with key industry partners to develop, integrate and deploy the technologies that deliver exascale-level computing to organizations of all sizes, or what Lenovo refers to as Exascale to Everyscale™. Whether it’s studying climate change under the arches of the Torre Girona in Barcelona or predicting weather patterns that protect coastal communities at North Carolina State University, Lenovo’s award-winning HPC solutions are helping researchers across the globe push the boundaries of what is possible and tackle some of the world’s greatest challenges. With the new Lenovo TruScale™ HPCaaS, any organization can have immediate access to additional compute, storage, and acceleration with more HPC resources available on-demand.

A practical and flexible approach to HPC

Lenovo TruScale offers organizations of all sizes the flexibility they need to stay competitive with scalable, end-to-end solutions with a cloud-like consumption model and predictable payment options for hardware and service. The simple, comprehensive platform enables organizations to maximize the return on investment and accelerate time to value. TruScale for HPC gives customers the flexibility to add provisioned resources rapidly, without being hindered by procurement delays or supply chain disruptions.

With Lenovo TruScale HPCaaS, customers have extensive capabilities to scale their supercomputing requirements as needed. Customers can:

Pay for what they consume with no hidden costs

Easily scale HPC clusters by removing resource limitations

Run applications at scale without architectural bottlenecks

Translate capital investments into operational expenses, avoiding long and intensive budget cycles and procurement delays

Manage budgets and visualize consumption and billing through Lenovo’s TruScale Portal

Access specialized hardware

Greater protection and security

Lenovo TruScale HPCaaS offers high levels of control and security. The on-premises HPC capability provides seamless, protected access to data without any changes to job scripts, or potential risks associated with public cloud exposure. Lenovo’s dedicated professionals ensure that data is secure from installation to utilization and through decommissioning. These capabilities are delivered in a highly cost-effective offering, without any data egress or ingress charges associated with use. Combined with the flexibility and agility TruScale has to offer, customers can realize the full potential of their data.

