LENSAR Announces FDA Clearance For Its Next-generation ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System

(RTTNews) - LENSAR, Inc. (LNSR), a commercial-stage medical device company, announced FDA 510(k) clearance for next-generation ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System. ALLY is the first FDA-cleared platform to enable cataract surgeons to complete the femtosecond-laser-assisted cataract surgery procedure in a single, sterile environment.

LENSAR plans to deliver the first ALLY Systems to surgeons in the third quarter of the current year through a controlled and targeted initial launch. Also, the company plans to make ALLY widely available to cataract surgeons in 2023.