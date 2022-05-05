|
Lenta Announces Management Changes
Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
Press Release | St. Petersburg | 5 May 2022
Lenta Announces Management Changes
St. Petersburg, Russia, 5 May 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, announces changes in the senior management team and organizational structure of the Company. To support the new strategy of the Company, Lentas management has taken a decision to establish the Small Format Department. The Small Format Department will be responsible for implementing Lenta's strategy of expansion into small formats, managing small format stores (SFSs), operational development of SFSs, improving operational efficiency of SFSs and ensuring that they meet strategic targets.
The Company announces the appointment of Emil Bagirov to the position of Small Format Department Director with the effect from 5 May 2022. Emil will report directly to Lenta CEO Vladimir Sorokin.
Mr. Bagirov has more than 15 years of experience in retail. Prior to joining Lenta, Emil held a number of senior positions in the Pyaterochka retail chain (part of X5 Group). Emil graduated from the Tula State Pedagogical University with a degree in Social Pedagogy and the Law Academy of the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation with a degree in Jurisprudence. Mr. Bagirov also holds an MBA from the International Institute for Management Development.
Vladimir Sorokin, Chief Executive Officer of Lenta, commented:
On behalf of the Board of Directors and the management of the Company, I am pleased to welcome Emil to our team. Small format stores are one of the key elements of Lenta's strategy. We now have to develop a CVP, improve our pricing model, streamline our operations, and improve the efficiency of our small stores in order to deliver a champion offer in our Super Lenta and Mini Lenta stores. I firmly believe that Emil's experience and knowledge of Russian retail industry will allow us to achieve our goals.
Despite the changing external environment, we remain committed to our strategy and continue to provide Russian customers with a wide assortment of products at an affordable price.
