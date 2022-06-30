|
30.06.2022 15:30:03
Lenta IPJSC : Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
3:30 PM: (LNTA) Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lenta Ltd (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
30.06.22
|Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|Lenta IPJSC : Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting (Investegate)
|
21.06.22
|Lenta IPJSC: Lenta IPJSC Announces the Completion of Securities Placement (EQS Group)
|
21.06.22
|Lenta IPJSC : Lenta IPJSC Announces the Completion of Securities Placement (Investegate)
|
14.06.22
|Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces AGM Results (EQS Group)
|
14.06.22
|Lenta IPJSC : Lenta Announces AGM Results (Investegate)
|
09.06.22