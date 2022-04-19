Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)

Lenta IPJSC Announces Securities Placement Commencement Date



19-Apr-2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Press release | St. Petersburg | 19 April 2022

Lenta IPJSC Announces Securities Placement Commencement Date St. Petersburg, Russia, 19 April 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA & LENT) (the Company), one of the largest retail chains in Russia, today announces securities placement commencement date. Information on state registration of an additional issue of securities Class, category (type), par value (for shares and bonds), series (if applicable) of securities ordinary shares Registration number of the additional issue of securities and registration date 1-01-16686-A-001D as of 14 April 2022 Registrant Bank of Russia Number of shares being placed 23,590,795 (twenty-three million five hundred ninety thousand seven hundred and ninety-five) shares Placement method private placement, potential buyers - Severgroup LLC (OGRN: 1023501241950) Information on granting to the shareholders of the issuer and (or) other persons the pre-emptive right to purchase the placed securities Shareholders who voted against or did not take part in the voting on the placement of shares through a closed subscription (on increasing the authorized capital of a joint-stock company by placing additional shares) have the pre-emptive right to acquire additional shares placed through a closed subscription pro rata to their shareholding. Date for determining (setting) the persons that have a preemptive right to buy the additional shares: January 19, 2022. Placement price of securities placed through a subscription 1,087 (one thousand eighty-seven) roubles per share The commencement date of the placement 19.04.2022 The end date of the placement or procedure of determination of the end date of the placement The end date of the placement is the earlier of the following: a) 62nd (sixty-second) day from the placement launch date, b) date of the placement of the last share, c) one year from the date of the state registration of the additional issue of securities.

About Lenta Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA, LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand "Mini Lenta." It also provides customers the option to shop online via its click-and-collect and express delivery services. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of December 31, 2021, operated 254 hypermarkets and 503 supermarkets and convenience stores in 89 cities across Russia with more than 1.75 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of selling space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all of its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

