|
19.04.2022 11:00:05
Lenta IPJSC Announces Securities Placement Commencement Date
|
Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
Press release | St. Petersburg | 19 April 2022
Lenta IPJSC Announces Securities Placement Commencement Date
St. Petersburg, Russia, 19 April 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA & LENT) (the Company), one of the largest retail chains in Russia, today announces securities placement commencement date.
Information on state registration of an additional issue of securities
Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA, LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand "Mini Lenta." It also provides customers the option to shop online via its click-and-collect and express delivery services. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of December 31, 2021, operated 254 hypermarkets and 503 supermarkets and convenience stores in 89 cities across Russia with more than 1.75 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of selling space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all of its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).
|ISIN:
|US52634T2006, US52634T1016
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|LNTA;LENT
|LEI Code:
|213800OMCE8QATH73N15
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|156116
|EQS News ID:
|1329715
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!